VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (TSX-V: NWST) (“NorthWest”) is pleased to announce that Peter Bell has been appointed the President & CEO effective immediately.

Mr. Bell brings over thirty years of successful experience in mining geology, mining investment and mining banking to NorthWest. His career as a geologist, took him from northern Ontario, to Nevada, Nunavut, Tanzania, Peru and Denver, including a 13-year span with Newmont Corporation. He was a key part of the Leeville Deposit discovery team in Nevada, the Chief Mine Geologist at the Yanacocha Mine and served as global corporate development geologist in Denver.

In 2008 Mr. Bell joined London based hedge fund MKM Longboat as a mining analyst. He built a strong track record as an analyst and investor, becoming Co-Chief Investment Officer for the Mining Equities strategy at Polygon Global Partners in 2012. While at Polygon he also co-founded private equity mining group Hawkes Point Capital. In 2018 Mr. Bell joined National Bank Financial in Toronto, providing mining project due diligence for corporate lending before moving to investment banking. As an investment banker he advised mining clients in corporate strategy, financing and M&A. Mr. Bell is a Professional Geoscientist registered in the Northwest Territories and sits on the Finance and Taxation Committee of the PDAC. He has a BSc in Geology from Western University, an MSc (Minex) in Geology from Queens University and a Graduate Certificate in Finance from The University of Denver.

Peter Bell, President & CEO NorthWest Copper states: “I am excited to join NorthWest Copper as CEO. Pre-production copper opportunities are intrinsically rare. NorthWest represents the incredible opportunity to lead a highly experienced team and guide the development of a remarkable copper-gold project pipeline, in the Tier One jurisdiction of British Columbia Canada. I’m very pleased to have the backing of Mark O’Dea and Oxygen Capital, as I feel their approach to project development falls perfectly in line with my own vision for growth.”

David Moore will be stepping down from his position as President & CEO but will remain a Director of NorthWest.

Dr. Mark O’Dea, Executive Chairman and Director of NorthWest states, “On behalf of the Board and Management, I am very pleased to welcome Peter as the new President and CEO of NorthWest Copper. I have known Peter for many years and his technical skills and market instincts have always impressed me. Peter has a rare combination of senior level industry experience as a geologist and a track record of success in financial roles as a portfolio manager and investment banker. Peter’s professional experience is well-suited to advance and expand our new copper-gold platform.”

“I would also like to thank David Moore for his nearly 17 years of leadership at Serengeti that included the discovery of two significant deposits and being co-awarded the distinguished 2010 Prospector of the Year Award by AMEBC for the Kwanika discovery. David and I worked closely together in spearheading this merger and I look forward to our continued working relationship on the Board of NorthWest Copper.”

“Finally, I would like to thank the outgoing Board and Management team members of Sun Metals for their support with this transaction and their successful efforts in advancing the Stardust Project. “

David Moore states, “I’d like to thank our investors and all our past team members including the many employees, directors and officers and key consultants who served Serengeti and its shareholders over the years and who were integral in bringing us to this day. I particularly wish to acknowledge George Tikkanen who encouraged me to take a shot at running a junior company back in 2004 and who served as a Director for many years, Myron Osatenko my original business partner in this venture and finally my life partner Virginia who helped in so many ways.”

NorthWest Copper Corp. is a new diversified copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

