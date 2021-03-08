New York, NY, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is hosting various crypto promotion events in March to celebrate its third anniversary. The prize pool is quite extensive — 5 Bitcoin in total, including a registration bonus, a Twitter giveaway, a Telegram draw, daily fee steals, BitMart Token (BMX) trading competition rewards, and multiple project promotions, going from March 4 to March 18, 2021.

“Looking back from 2018, we have been developing rapidly and stably from a newborn exchange to a premier global digital asset trading platform. We’ve been dedicated to building the safest, most professional crypto trading platform with our consistent pursuit of excellence. To truly thank our valued user, who has supported us along the journey, we prepared an anniversary celebration gift package to treat all BitMartians. Besides joining our one-of-a-kind promotion events, remember to invite your crypto pals and win rewards together,” said Sheldon Xia, CEO and founder of BitMart.

Registration bonus



Users who use the referral code BitMart3Year to register at BitMart will receive 100 BMX (approx. $4) in their account.

Twitter giveaway



Users who share posts wishing BitMart a happy birthday on Twitter will have a chance to win up to 5,000 BMX (approx. $200). Say happy birthday to BitMart.

Telegram draw



All eligible participants who join BitMart’s Telegram community and complete a trading task can split a total of 500 Tether equally.

Daily fee steals



BitMart is offering 0% trading fees and a net deposit bonus for 10 popular coins, including Stellar, Cardano, Dogecoin, XRP, Polkadot’s DOT, Tron, Reserve Rights, Polkastarter, ETH and BTC.

Root for your spotlight project

Project teams will be ranked by their performance in terms of the number of new users and traders they bring and the amount of trading volume during the event. Top performers will win a Nasdaq screen advertisement on Times Square.

Trading competition



BitMart is holding trading competitions for six cryptos, including BMX, Woodtrade, Litecoin, SushiSwaps’s SUSHI, Serum, and Matic. Users with the highest trading volume in each competition will share $110,000 prize in total, and winners in the BMX trading competition will be rewarded 85,000 USDT.

Shooting Star



Ovrglobal OÜ (OVR) will be listed on BitMart Shooting Star at 3:00 am on March 8, 2021 (EST). BitMart users can purchase OVR with 20% off during a 24-hour flash sale.

Exclusive gifts for API users



Users who trade on BitMart Spot via API connection will have chances to win gift cards worth $100. Users who invite their friends to use the API tool can also earn a 15-USDT bonus for each eligible reference.

Triple bonuses for futures trading



New registrations for futures trading can get 200 BMX, and 100 randomly-picked users who meet requirements will be eligible to share a 0.315-BTC prize pool. Besides, users will also be rewarded with a free trial of up to six months of the Futures VVIP Program when they reach a certain futures trading volume.

About BitMart



BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 2.1 million users worldwide and is ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 360+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit its website, follow its Twitter, or join its Telegram for more updates, news and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

