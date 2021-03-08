SANTA BARBARA, CA , March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced the addition of Blake Bryson as its Manager of Technology Development. Bryson, a chemical engineer specializing in renewable energy technologies, has been a major contributor to the Company’s progress working on its nanoparticle technology at the University of Iowa. Bryson will work alongside SCHMID Group in Freudenstadt Germany and report to Dr. Joun Lee, Technical Director with SunHydrogen.

“We are pleased to appoint Blake to a full-time role at SunHydrogen, where he will operate out of the SCHMID lab and work with the SCHMID team on a daily basis to design and define a process platform that enables mass manufacturing of our Gen 2 NanoParticle hydrogen panels,” said Tim Young, CEO at SunHydrogen. “His familiarity and passion for the subject matter, coupled with his unique ability to collaborate on the ground with the SCHMID team in Germany, make him the ideal professional for this role.”

Having worked alongside Dr. Syed Mubeen and the rest of the team at the University of Iowa, Blake is well-positioned and informed with respect to the Company’s proprietary green hydrogen producing technology. More specifically, Blake has led or participated in research spanning photoelectrochemical water splitting, electrochemical energy conversion and storage, novel catalyst discovery using data science techniques, and developing oxygen and hydrogen electrocatalysis using earth-abundant elements.

“I am excited to work on such groundbreaking technology that is capable of making such a significant impact on the future of renewable energy abundance and distribution,” said Blake Bryson, Manager of Technology Development. “It’s an honor to do so in a full-time position alongside the brilliant minds and engineers at SCHMID , a group that is both innovative and forward-thinking . This position will also allow me to maintain a close working relationship with my colleagues at the University of Iowa, a group whose research I’ve been fortunate enough to watch and participate in as they achieve progress and reach development milestones for SunHydrogen’s technology.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

About SCHMID Group

SCHMID Group a technology company that specializes in the production of machine equipments custom-tailored to specific requirements. Vast experience in research and engineering is the key driver propelling new and innovative technologies to mass production. The group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for multiple industries including electronics, renewables and energy Storage.

In more than 155 years of company history, SCHMID Group has established itself as a technology leader in the market with sound knowledge in numerous processes. Based on comprehensive and versatile technological expertise, the company offers customers future-oriented system and automation solutions that are perfectly adapted to their production requirements.

The group of companies with its headquarters in Freudenstadt, Germany employs more than 700 staff members worldwide, with manufacturing sites in Germany, China, Turkey and the USA as well as sales and service locations worldwide.

