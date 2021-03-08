Selbyville, Delaware, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credible estimates cite the global compound feed market size was remunerated at USD 469.29 billion in 2019 and is projected to record a y-o-y growth rate of 4.4% over the analysis timeframe, thereby accumulating USD 662.29 billion by the year 2027.

Worldwide compound feed market, as per the report, is survey based on segmentations like mode of livestock and ingredient terrain. Insights about the micro-markets based on regional landscape is given, alongside the catalysts at play in these regions, and their revenue contribution. Moreover, competitive hierarchy of the marketplace is elaborated with information about the business profile, product portfolio, and profitable tactics for each company.

An upsurge in demand for aquaculture products and meat, in consort with improved cognizance regarding the quality of food commodity are stimulating the industry outlook. According to Food & Agriculture Organization, worldwide meat export raised 4% from 2018, reaching 36 MT in 2019. Likewise, China meat import surged by 62% in 2019.

For the unversed, compound feed is essential for providing right nutrients to animals, hence is used for livestock. It is prepared as mixture of raw materials, which are sourced from soybean, sorghum, wheat, barley, and corn, with additives like vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. Notably, compound feed aids in maintaining the health of livestock, hence improving the quality of animal products.

Consumer inclination towards animal-based protein, increased consumption of dairy products, and inflowing investments towards research & development in livestock field are augmenting the worldwide compound feed market share expansion.

On the contrary, proliferating trend of vegan diet, awareness about infectious diseases arising from animal-based food products, and strict regulations regarding medication of feed additives are acting as arrestors for the global compound feed industry sphere.

Enlisting market segmentation:

Based on livestock type, the market is fragmented into swine, poultry, ruminants, and others. While the ingredients considered in the analysis report are supplements, by-products, cakes & meals, and cereal.

Geographical outlook:

As per the report, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacifica are the key contributors towards the global compound feed market valuation. However, Asia Pacific market generated substantial revenues in the recent past and is slated to grow tremendously over 2020-2027, attributable to consumer demand for meat protein for high nutritional value, in consort with adoption of compound feed among manufacturers to maintain animal health, and favorable regulatory scenario.

