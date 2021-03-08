Pune, India, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global emergency medical supplies market is predicted to observe lucrative growth rate during the forecast period, with numerous healthcare establishments stocking up on ventilators, sterilizers, syringes, thermometers, and medical equipment. The following top nine trends have been marking the development rate of the global emergency medical supplies industry outlook:

Therapeutic respiratory devices to see significant use across North America

The North America emergency medical supplies market share has been expanding constantly owing to the escalating demand for therapeutic respiratory devices across the region. The segment generated a revenue of over $1.7 billion during 2019 and is expected to contribute a higher share by 2026.

The number of emergency visits due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema during 2017 in the U.S. was as high as 923,000, as per the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC). With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the segment has been expanding further owing to the rising requirement for ventilators and other supplies.

Expanded demand for infection control products in America

The infection control products accounted for a share of more than 22% of the overall North America emergency medical supplies market during 2019. The substantial growth in the number of infectious diseases such as Ebola, influenza virus, swine flu, and the more recent Coronavirus has been affecting millions of people across the globe.

The demand for infection control equipment has been rising due to the growing number of hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients. For instance, according to the CDC, the average number of daily hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 cases was at peak at about 16,536 as on 9 January 2021.

High incidence of traumatic injuries in the U.S.

The uptick in the number of traumatic injuries in the U.S. has been another major driver of the North America emergency medical supplies market outlook. The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma reveals that more than 150,000 deaths in the U.S. are caused due to traumatic injuries every year, whereas more than 38,000 individuals die on account of road accidents across the nation.

Retail stores to register considerable sales of medical supplies

In terms of distribution channel, the North America emergency medical supplies market has been segmented into e-commerce and retail stores. The retail stores segment represented 25% of the total revenue share during 2019 and is likely to exhibit a high growth rate through the forecast timeframe.

The expansion can be accredited to the easy availability and convenience associated with retail store purchases of medical supplies. The proximity of retail stores to hospitals has been pushing the demand.

Diagnostics & monitoring equipment to gain traction in Asia Pacific

During 2019, the diagnostics and monitoring equipment segment held a share of over 17% of the total Asia Pacific emergency medical supplies market share . The expanded demand for diagnostics can be attributed to the high incidence of morbidities linked with chronic conditions such as cancer, high blood pressure, and diabetes, particularly amongst the elderly population.

As numerous aged patients are being admitted to the hospital for close monitoring conditions such as strokes, the demand for emergency medical supplies has been augmenting. These chronic conditions need to be diagnosed earlier for better outcomes. As the latest diagnostics & medical equipment are miniaturized and can effectively diagnose conditions, their demand is expected to spiral upward by 2026.

Cardiac care segment to push emergency supply consumption in APAC

The cardiac care segment in the APAC emergency medical supplies market forecast was accountable for $1.5 billion during 2019. The alarming rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) has been responsible for the rising deployment of emergency cardiac care equipment, alongside the demand originating from the COVID-19 patients.

Spiraling prevalence of chronic conditions in Australia

The Australian market for emergency medical supplies is ripe for expansion, as the rate of chronic health conditions, especially amongst the ageing population has been spiraling over the last few years. As per the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, cancer, and mental illnesses were accountable for over 37% of the total hospitalizations in the nation during 2016.

This percentage has shot up significantly since the pandemic. The market is expected to soar as the percentage of aging population increases in the country.

Italy to command a significant industry share

The Italian emergency medical supplies market is expected to represent a significant chunk of the total Europe industry share through 2026. The segment is projected to grow at a 19.5% CAGR through the forecast years, pushed by the highly developed healthcare infrastructure across the country.

Constant supply of emergency medical supplies is ensured by the growing expenditures toward R&D for developing advanced medical devices. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has been accelerating the demand in the region.

High degree of demand across European specialty clinics

The industry share from the specialty clinics segment of the Europe emergency medical supplies industry has been expanding rapidly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The presence of highly skilled healthcare personnel, alongside the development of a state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure has been resulting in increased deployment.

