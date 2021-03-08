Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telehealth Market (2020-2025) by Component, Application, Mode of Delivery, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Telehealth Market is estimated to be USD 63.4 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 167.2 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.4%.
Certain factors such as a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and scarcity of physicians have led to a growth in this market. Moreover, with additional growth of investments in medical sciences, rising collaborations, and the fast up-grading of telecommunication technologies are likely to further strengthen the telehealth market. The sudden outbreak of coronavirus pandemic is expected to boost telemedicine usage as these solutions help consultants communicate effectively with their patients remotely and provide better solutions regarding their health concerns.
However, concerns regarding data privacy, resistance in technology acceptance by practitioners and patients, high cost of implementation, and knowledge about telehealth hamper the growth of this market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Trends
Segments Covered
By Component, the Software segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of telehealth solutions worldwide. The real-time virtual health segment and the remote patient monitoring (RPM) segment are likely to grow at a faster pace. Such systems are gaining popularity due to the acceptance of personal emergency response systems (PERS). Alternatively, the increasing cases of COVID 19 additionally require the implementation of remote patient monitoring systems, which has further fuelled the growth in the software solution segment
By Application, the Teleradiology segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the adoption of preventive healthcare practices like the high demand for early imaging practices, rise in the workflow, and streamlining of teleradiology regulatory practices.
By Mode of Delivery, the Web-Based mode of delivery is witnessed to see a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for a web-based mode of delivery is majorly seen in the developing economies as they are now embracing telehealth technology in remote areas for providing access to healthcare services. As the infrastructure support required for web-based technology is minimum and can be operated by any age group, there is added growth potential. Besides, with the increasing use of smartphones and tablets across age groups, there has been additional growth in the market.
By End User, the Provider segment is estimated to grow at a faster rate during the forecasted period. Providers' i.e, the health care providers, are the end-users who operate various virtual health care platforms and offer a range of tele-specialty services to chronically ill patients and aged patients. Moreover, the hospitals are being well equipped in terms of infrastructure, providing the latest advancements in telehealth monitoring devices, which have further augmented the market growth of this segment.
By Geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market. The factors attributed to the growth of this market is the high prevalence of chronic conditions followed by the rising geriatric population. The US is known for its established healthcare infrastructure, regulatory policies like the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACT). With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic globally, especially its effects were seen in the US, the health agencies urged the hospitals to promote the use of telehealth services, which has attributed to the growth of the market.
The Global Telehealth Market is further segmented on the basis of Component, Application, Mode of Delivery, End-User, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Ge Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Cisco Systems, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Iron Bow Technologies, American Well, and Teladoc Health.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.
Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance.
Why buy this report?
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Telehealth Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software Services
6.2.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Software & Services
6.2.2 Real-Time Interaction Software & Services
6.2.3 Store-And-Forward Software & Services
6.3 Hardware
6.3.1 Medical Peripheral Devices
6.3.1.1 Blood pressure monitors
6.3.1.2 Blood glucose meters
6.3.1.3 Weight scales
6.3.1.4 Pulse oximeters
6.3.1.5 Peak flow meters
6.3.1.6 ECG monitors
6.3.1.7 Other Devices
6.3.2 Monitors
7 Global Telehealth Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Teleradiology
7.3 Telepsychiatry
7.4 Telestroke
7.5 Teleicu
7.6 Teledermatology
7.7 Teleconsultation
7.8 Other Applications
8 Global Telehealth Market, By Mode of Delivery
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Cloud Mode of Delivery
8.3 Web based
8.4 On-Premise Mode of Delivery
9 Global Telehealth Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Providers
9.3 Payers
9.4 Patients
10 Global Telehealth Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Spain
10.4.6 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Indonesia
10.5.5 Malaysia
10.5.6 South Korea
10.5.7 Australia
10.5.8 Russia
10.5.9 Rest of APAC
10.6 Rest of the World
10.6.1 Qatar
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates
10.6.5 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Koninklijke Philips
12.2 Medtronic
12.3 GE Healthcare
12.4 Cerner Corporation
12.5 Siemens Healthineers Ag
12.6 Cisco Systems
12.7 Asahi Kasei Corporation
12.8 Iron Bow Technologies
12.9 American Well
12.10 Teladoc Health
12.11 Medvivo Group
12.12 AMC Health
12.13 Telespecialists
12.14 Doctor on Demand
12.15 Mdlive
12.16 Globalmed
12.17 Medweb
12.18 Vsee
12.19 Imediplus
12.20 Chiron Health
12.21 Zipnosis
12.22 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
12.23 AMD Global Telemedicine
12.24 American Well
12.25 BioTelemetry
12.26 Honeywell International Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Questionnaire
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xaf7c9
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: