Emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in the high-throughput screening market in the coming years. However, costly and time-consuming nature of HTS techniques and a serious shortage of skilled operators in the industry are the major challenge in this market.



The services segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the high-throughput screening market, by product & service, during the forecast period

The high-throughput screening market is segmented into consumables, instruments, , services, and software.The services segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the high-throughput screening market in 2020.



This segment’s large share can be attributed to large pharmaceutical companies routinely engaging in outsourcing many tasks such as screening and lead identification, toxicology, and other preclinical studies.



Contract research organizations segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end user , the high-throughput screeningmarket is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs) and other end users.In 2020, contract research organizations accounted for the highest growth rate.



The major factor driving the growth of this segment is increasing trend of outsourcing of R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



Label-free Technology segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on technology , the high-throughput screeningmarket is segmented into cell-based assays, lab-on-a-chip technology, and label-free technology.In 2020, the label-free technology segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



Label-free technology provides a simple assessment technique for studying complex biological pathways as it does not involve the use of labels. This will support the growth of this technology segment in the HTS market during forecast period.



Drug Discovery segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application , the high-throughput screeningmarket is segmented into drug discovery, biochemical screening, life sciences research and other applications.In 2020, the drug discovery segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



The key factor driving this segment’s growth is the increasing number of clinical trials and rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the high-throughput screening market

The high-throughput screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such as the rising R&D spending, growing public-private partnerships, and increasing government funding are factors driving the growth of the HTS market in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 37%, Tier 2 - 22%, and Tier 3 - 41%

• By Designation: C-level - 25%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -40%, Europe -27%, Asia-Pacific -20%, RoW -13%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

• Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

• AXXAM S.p.A (Italy)

• Promega Corporation (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.(US)

• Hamilton Company (US)

• Corning Incorporated (US)

• Charles River Laboratories (US)

• Lonza (Switzerland)

• REPROCELL Inc. (Japan)

• Aurora Biomed (Canada)

• BMG LABTECH (Germany)

• DIANA Biotechnologies, s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

• NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany)

• Creative Biolabs (US)

• Biomat Srl (Italy)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the high-throughput screening market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as the product, technology, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



