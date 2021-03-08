Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Processing Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Volume, and End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global tissue processing systems market is expected to reach US$ 493.76 million by 2027 from US$ 335.78 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global tissue processing systems market, and the factors governing the market growth.



On the basis of end user, the tissue processing systems market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies are constant striving to identify new diagnostic and therapeutic methods for treating chronic diseases. Growing biopharmaceutical industry is also likely to favor the growth of the market for this segment. As per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), US companies conduct more than half of the world's R& D in pharmaceuticals (costing ~US$ 75 billion) and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicines.



The global tissue processing systems market growth is mainly attributed to as the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising number of diagnostic laboratories. However, the high cost of cancer diagnosis may hinder the market growth.



Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogenex Laboratories, Sakura FinetekUsa, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Ag, Avantor, Milestone Medical, Leica Biosystems (Danaher Corporation), and Miltenyi Biotec are among the leading companies operating in the tissue processing systems market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Tissue Processing Systems Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Tissue Processing Systems Market - By Volume

1.3.3 Global Tissue Processing Systems Market - By End User

1.3.4 Global Tissue Processing Systems market - By Geography



2. Tissue Processing Systems Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Tissue Processing Systems - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Tissue Processing Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

5.1.2 Rising Number of Diagnostic Laboratories

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Cancer Diagnostics

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Asia Pacific

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development and Launch of Innovative Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Tissue Processing Systems Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Tissue Processing Systems Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Tissue Processing Systems Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Tissue Processing Systems Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Tissue Processing Systems Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Tissue Transfer Processors

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Tissue Transfer Processors: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Fluid Transfer Processors

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Fluid Transfer Processors: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Tissue Processing Systems Market Analysis - By Volume

8.1 Overview

8.2 Tissue Processing Systems Market Revenue Share, by Volume (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Small Volume Processors

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Small Volume Processors: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Medium Volume Processors

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Medium Volume Processors: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Large Volume Processors

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Large Volume Processors: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Tissue Processing Systems Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Tissue Processing Systems Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology : Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Research Laboratories

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Research Organizations: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Tissue Processing Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Tissue Processing Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America Tissue Processing Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.2 Europe Tissue Processing Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.3 Asia Pacific: Tissue Processing Systems Market

10.4 Middle East & Africa: Tissue Processing Systems Market

10.5 South and Central America: Tissue Processing Systems Market

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Tissue Processing System Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Tissue processing systems Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Developments Done By Companies

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Inorganic Developments Done By Companies



13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 Miltenyi Biotec

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 BioGenex

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Avantor, Inc.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Siemens AG

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Milestone Medical

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dn58ql

