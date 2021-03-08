New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanosilica Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033666/?utm_source=GNW





The global nanosilica market is expected to grow from $3.18 billion in 2020 to $3.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.47%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.04%.



The nanosilica market consists of the sales of nanosilica products and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in various fields such as medical, electrical & electronics, chemicals, construction, and others.Nanosilica is an allotrope of silicon, which is the second most abundant element in the earth’s crust.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The nanosilica market covered in this report is segmented by type into P type, S type, type III. It is also segmented by raw material into rice husk, olivine, bagasse, others and by application into rubber, health and medicine, food, coatings, plastic, concrete, gypsum, cosmetics, electronics, others.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the nanosilica market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in the government-sanctioned lockdowns and several manufacturing plants being restricted for an inconsiderable period had impeded the growth of the global nano-silica market.The government shutdown has proved extremely tough for the construction industry which uses nano-silica in its cement-based materials, especially concrete.



According to the BLDUP data published in 2020, the government shutdown’s impact on the construction industry was that all the construction projects that were under federal funding ended up losing profits and employee productivity.There have been 18 government shutdowns in the USA history, with the most recent one lasting from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019, the longest to date.



According to the Congressional Budget Office, the five-week cessation took a meaningful economic toll, costing the USA economy $11 billion, with nearly a quarter of that total invariably lost. Thus, the mass closure of construction industries has negatively affected the growth of the nano-silica market.



In May 2018, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., a US-based producer of commercial silica, announced the acquisition of EP Minerals for $750 million. The acquisition is expected to enhance U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s Oil and Gas businesses. EP Minerals is a US-based producer of Min-u-Sil Ground Silica used in architectural, industrial, traffic paints, and coatings.



Increased demand for nanoparticles in the medical industry contributed to the growth of the nano-silica market.Nanoparticles are presently being engaged as a tool to explore the rarest approaches of medical sciences in several ways like imaging, sensing, targeted drug delivery, gene delivery systems, and artificial implants.



According to a replacement study done by Washington University (GW) Cancer Center, in 2018, found that nanoparticle-encapsulated doxorubicin is promising within the treatment of triple-negative carcinoma.Doxorubicin may be a well-known anthracycline drug class used primarily together with chemotherapy.



Amino-functionalized silica nanoparticles (SiNPs) are being used as targeted delivery vehicles for the potential treatment of carcinoma.SiNPs can efficiently encapsulate doxorubicin and may be attached to a targeting moiety like anti-Claudin-4 (CLN4).



Nanoparticles have been found to help increase the contrast of the image produced by ultrasonography particularly when imaging tumors. The nanoparticles market experiences huge demand from the medical industry, which in turn will propel the revenues generated for the nano-silica market.



The launch of 3D printing aerogel microstructures has created immense demand in the nano-silica market.The 3D-printed aerogel micro-structures provide thermal insulation for miniature components.



For instance, in 2020, a team of EMPA in Switzerland has developed a technique to 3D print microstructures using insulating silica aerogels.The team has clicked in generating stable, well-acclimated microstructures from silica aerogel by utilizing a 3D printer.



The printed structures can be as slender as a tenth of a millimeter.The aerogel can be used to insulate small electronic components and even build small pumps and sensors.



The thermal conductivity of the silica aerogel is scarcely under 16 mW/(m*K), which is half of that of polystyrene, and even extremely less than that of a non-moving layer of air at 26 mW/(m*K). At an equivalent period of your time, the printed silica aerogel has even more evolved mechanical attributes and may even be riddled and crushed. This exposes completely new feasibilities for the post-processing of 3D-printed aerogel moldings.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

