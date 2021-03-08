New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Imaging Arms Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033662/?utm_source=GNW





The global surgical imaging arms market is expected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2020 to $1.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.41%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.40 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.20%.



The surgical imaging arms market consists of sales of surgical imaging arms and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture surgical imaging arms, a vital component used in the field of surgery, especially for performing minimally invasive procedures. The revenue generated by the entities primarily engaged in research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical imaging arms is included in the market.



The surgical imaging arms market covered in this report is segmented by product type into G-arm surgical imaging devices, C-arm surgical imaging devices, O-arm surgical imaging devices; by technology into image intensifier C-arms, flat panel detector C-arms; by application into orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, other applications; by end-user into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, academic research institutes.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high cost of surgical imaging arms is anticipated to hamper market growth during the forecast period.Recently, the prices of surgical arms are increasing owing to constant research and development to introduce new features in the devices.



The price of C-arm imaging devices ranges from $25,000 to greater than $70,000.The advanced C-arms such as Siemens Cios Fusion of Siemens Healthcare and OEC 9900 of GE Healthcare range between $1,50,000 and $2,00,000.



The average refurbished mini C-arm price ranges between $19,000 and $50,000. Health care settings face challenges with the high costs of these devices that are predicted to hinder the market growth.



In 2019, FUJIFILM Corporation, Japan-based multinational photography, medical equipment, and biotechnology company that leverages its imaging and information technology for innovation in healthcare, graphic arts, optical devices, highly functional materials, and other high-tech areas, planned to acquire Hitachi’s diagnostic imaging-related business for approximately $1.63 billion (JPY 179 Billion). Fujifilm will further expand its Medical Systems business by applying its proprietary image processing and AI technologies to Hitachi’s extensive product portfolio. Hitachi, Ltd., a Japan-based multinational conglomerate company that provides solutions using a diagnostics imaging system, IT, and electronic health record.



High demand for mini C-arms devices is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.Globally, companies are engaged in the development and manufacturing of novel equipment that assists surgeons in carrying out surgical procedures smoothly and efficiently.



The rising demand for mini C-arms devices can be attributed to features, such as its miniaturized size, easy adaptability in the operation theatre, and lower price than other types of C-arms. For instance, in January 2018, Hologic, Inc. launched the next generation mini C-arm imaging, the Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm. On an intuitive 24-inch HD touchscreen, the device delivers the largest image size and highest image resolution available, with the help of features such as high-resolution and low-dose-rate modes. Moreover, in September 2019, OrthoScan Inc. launched TAU 2020 Mini C-arm which introduces the largest screen on the mini C-arm. Minimally invasive tests or surgeries incur low costs and saves between $280 million and $340 million in the USA alone by opting for it. With this, the doses can be saved by minimizing shots to enhance work efficiency. Thus, the rising demand for mini C-arms combined with its easy-to-use features is expected to drive the market growth.



Integration of technology for real-time visualization during surgeries is gaining significant popularity in the surgical imaging arms market.With the increasing number of patients requiring surgeries, the scope and complexity of surgical interventions such as image-guided minimally invasive surgery continue to surge.



In January 2020, Philips announced major innovations in its Zenition mobile C-arm platform.With the new user interface, the clinician will be able to operate C-arm inside the sterile field, reducing the communication burden with the operator and making it more intuitive to control the system.



Moreover, the platform is extended to integrate intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) for peripheral vascular procedures for improving workflow and streamlining the operating room.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

