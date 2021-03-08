New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033661/?utm_source=GNW





The global plastic alternative packaging market is expected to grow from $61.23 billion in 2020 to $71.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $95.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.63%.



The plastic alternative packaging market consists of sales of plastic alternative packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing plastic alternative packaging products.Plastic alternative packaging products are innovative eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials and include biodegradable packaging, packaging products made from recycled materials, and plant-based packaging.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The plastic alternative packaging market covered in this report is segmented by type into starch-based plastic, cellulose-based plastics, polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), others; by process into recyclable, reusable, biodegradable; by application into food and beverage, personal care, health care, others.



North America was the largest region in the plastic alternative packaging market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high cost of plastic alternative packaging products is projected to limit the growth of the plastic alternative packaging market over the forecast period.Biodegradable plastic packaging materials are expensive as compared to non-biodegradable materials.



For instance, the cost of CycleWood’s biodegradable plastic bags is around 1.5 cents per unit compared with 1.2 cents for traditional plastic bags. Additionally, biodegradable materials are 2 to 10 times more costly to produce than relative non-biodegradable materials. Thus, high cost is likely to restrict the growth of the plastic alternative packaging market.



In June 2019, Amcor plc., an Australia-based company engaged in producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal care, and other products acquired Bemis company Inc. for $6.8 billion. The acquisition of Bemis Company, Inc. brings new scale, skills, and footprint that will grow Amcor’s industry-leading value plan to create a global consumer packaging giant. Bemis Company, Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of flexible packaging products and pressure-sensitive materials.



Growing environmental concerns associated with plastic usage is a major driver for the growth of the plastic alternative packaging market.Plastic products consist of deadly pollutants and cause harmful effects on humans, animals, and the environment.



Customers are interested in eco-friendly packaging options to find the replacement of plastic packaging.According to the World Economic Forum’s report published in October 2019, approximately 13 million tons of plastic waste leaks into our oceans every year, causing unimaginable damage to biodiversity, marine life, and human health.



Most plastics are non-biodegradable attributing to the material versatility. Rising inclination towards alternatives to plastics has attracted businesses worldwide, which contributes to the growth of the plastic alternative packaging market.



Advances in technology is a major trend in the plastic alternative packaging market.Major companies dealing in the market are continuously focusing on introducing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for various industries to maintain their position in the competitive business environment and to meet end-user requirements.



For instance, in January 2020, Sealed Air Corporation, has launched a new version of bubble wrap brand packaging material that is made with at least 90% recycled content. The recycled content used to make bubble wrap brand packaging is sourced from post-industrial materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

