The global extreme ultraviolet lithography market is expected to grow from $2.33 billion in 2020 to $2.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.33%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 18.72%.



The extreme ultraviolet lithography market consists of sales of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EVUL) systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing extreme ultraviolet lithography systems that use the smallest wavelength to create circuits with small features and obtain an output with better resolution. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The extreme ultraviolet lithography market covered in this report is segmented by equipment into light source, mirrors, mask, others; by light source into laser-produced plasma, gas discharge, vacuum sparks; by end-user into integrated device manufacturers (IDM), foundry, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high price of extreme ultraviolet lithography systems may restrict the growth of the extreme ultraviolet lithography market.Lithography machine is one of the major tools in manufacturing chips.



High-end lithography machines for cutting the most sophisticated chips are produced by only one company, ASML.The extreme ultraviolet lithography machine is made of more than 1,00,000 parts and costs about $120 million.



Therefore, the high price of the systems may restrict the growth of the extreme ultraviolet lithography market.



Increasing demand for smartphones is expected to boost the demand for the extreme ultraviolet lithography market.Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) is an advanced technology used for manufacturing more powerful microprocessors than traditional ones for smartphones and personal computers.



EUV lithography helps build compact electronics chips with less complexity, reduced cost, and fewer power requirements.According to the joint study conducted by ASSOCHAM-PwC in May 2019, the number of smartphone users in India is expected to double to reach 859 million by 2022.



Thus, increasing demand for more advanced smartphones creates a higher demand for EUV lithography to enable chipmakers to produce faster, smaller, and more powerful chips.



Companies operating in the market are continuously focusing on introducing new technologies to attract a large consumer base.For instance, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) introduced seven-nanometer plus (N7+), the first commercially available extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology in the industry, delivering consumer products to market in large volume.



The N7+ method with EUV technology is built on TSMC’s successful 7nm node and covers the way for 6nm and high-level technologies. N7+ contributes 15% to 20% more density and increased power consumption than the N7 process, making it an increasingly popular choice for the industry’s next-wave outcomes.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

