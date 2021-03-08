PHOENIX, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for February 2021.
Mesa Airlines reported 20,457 block hours in February 2021, a 44.0 percent drop from February 2020 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter storms from February 14th to February 19th. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.62 percent and 99.97 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.
Operating statistics for February 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.
|Feb-21
|Feb-20
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|Block Hours
|AA
|8,688
|15,784
|-45.0
|%
|51,143
|81,604
|-37.3
|%
|UA
|11,571
|20,768
|-44.3
|%
|63,018
|108,798
|-42.1
|%
|DHL
|198
|n/a
|N/A
|901
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|20,457
|36,552
|-44.0
|%
|115,062
|190,403
|-39.6
|%
|Feb-21
|Feb-20
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|Departures
|Departures - AA
|4,230
|8,800
|-51.9
|%
|26,108
|46,986
|-44.4
|%
|Departures - UA
|5,221
|9,747
|-46.4
|%
|30,425
|54,065
|-43.7
|%
|Departures - DHL
|121
|n/a
|N/A
|579
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|9,572
|18,547
|-48.4
|%
|57,112
|101,051
|-43.5
|%
|Controllable
Completion
Factor*
|American
|99.62
|%
|99.98
|%
|-0.36
|%
|99.81
|%
|99.69
|%
|0.12
|%
|United
|99.97
|%
|99.96
|%
|0.01
|%
|99.98
|%
|99.98
|%
|0.00
|%
|Total Completion Factor**
|American
|87.78
|%
|99.33
|%
|-11.63
|%
|96.30
|%
|98.09
|%
|-1.82
|%
|United
|83.01
|%
|99.65
|%
|-16.70
|%
|96.05
|%
|99.46
|%
|-3.43
|%
*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 114 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Canada, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of February 28th, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 160 aircraft with approximately 393 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.
Investor Relations
Susan Donofrio
Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com
Media
Megan Bilbao
Media@mesa-air.com
Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Phoenix, Arizona, UNITED STATES
