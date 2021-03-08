PHOENIX, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for February 2021.



Mesa Airlines reported 20,457 block hours in February 2021, a 44.0 percent drop from February 2020 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter storms from February 14th to February 19th. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.62 percent and 99.97 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for February 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

Feb-21 Feb-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Block Hours AA 8,688 15,784 -45.0 % 51,143 81,604 -37.3 % UA 11,571 20,768 -44.3 % 63,018 108,798 -42.1 % DHL 198 n/a N/A 901 n/a N/A Total 20,457 36,552 -44.0 % 115,062 190,403 -39.6 % Feb-21 Feb-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Departures Departures - AA 4,230 8,800 -51.9 % 26,108 46,986 -44.4 % Departures - UA 5,221 9,747 -46.4 % 30,425 54,065 -43.7 % Departures - DHL 121 n/a N/A 579 n/a N/A Total 9,572 18,547 -48.4 % 57,112 101,051 -43.5 % Controllable

Completion

Factor* American 99.62 % 99.98 % -0.36 % 99.81 % 99.69 % 0.12 % United 99.97 % 99.96 % 0.01 % 99.98 % 99.98 % 0.00 % Total Completion Factor** American 87.78 % 99.33 % -11.63 % 96.30 % 98.09 % -1.82 % United 83.01 % 99.65 % -16.70 % 96.05 % 99.46 % -3.43 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 114 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Canada, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of February 28th, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 160 aircraft with approximately 393 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

