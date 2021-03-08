Dubai, UAE, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) EmiSwap is the first product in the ecosystem of EmiDAO, a truly autonomous DAO designed with new ideas and advancements in DeFi. With the ESW governance token at the heart of the ecosystem, EmiDAO enables 100% of projects’ profit distribution among ESW token holders.

All the members of the EmiDAO alliance are exposed to the ecosystem projects, launching with the first project EmiSwap, the members of EMIDAO will vote on what new initiatives and projects to launch in the future.

The EmiDAO Alliance members

Alpha Sigma Capital Ltd. (Bermuda) is an investment fund focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare.



“The EmiDAO ecosystem is an entry point for companies and projects that are interested in developing new projects and initiatives in DeFi. Decentralized finance is still in its early stages but with over $38 billion USD in DeFi systems alone, we are seeing more and more capital committed to these platforms and new ideas and initiatives that are innovative and compelling. EmiDAO will allow new participants and developers to leverage the platform in a true DAO environment.” commented Enzo Villani, Member of Alpha Sigma Capital Ltd. (Bermuda).



In addition to Alpha Sigma Capital, the DigiFinex, BitMart, and Emirex exchanges have joined EmiDAO to provide liquidity to the EmiSwap protocols and list the Emirex and ESW token on their exchanges. Everest has also joined EmiDAO and is supporting the EmiSwap project with its global banking platform that will be integrating eKYC (Know Your Customer), AML (Anti-Money Laundering), whitelist-as-a-service, and fiat-in/out ramps.



DigiFinex is one of the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume and liquidity. The exchange has a $2,1 billion daily trading volume and 200+ cryptocurrencies listed. Moreover, it is trusted by 4 million users globally. “We are pleased to be the partner of EmDAO Alliance. In the upcoming future, both parties will collaborate in the realm of communities, public release, liquidity providers as well as the ecosystem. DigiFinex aims to establish a mutually beneficial partnership with EmiDAO”. Daffy Liu, Marketing Director at DigiFinex



BitMart's highest daily trading volume was $3 billion with 2.1 million global users and over 300 cryptocurrencies listed. The exchange is funded by Fenbushi Capital, the first and most active blockchain-focused venture capital firm in Asia. “BitMart is pleased to join EmiDAO Alliance to boost prospective development of the ecosystem. We are super excited to be a part of this game-changing move to help form the future of decentralized finance.” Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO at BitMart



Emirex is a Middle-Eastern cryptocurrency exchange that surpassed $100 million daily trading volume, 100+ cryptocurrencies listed, and offers unique DeFi investment opportunities for its customers, as well as, an easy fiat gateway. “EmiDAO is actually the first ecosystem that emphasized the importance of self-governed models in decentralized finance. EmiSwap is the first decentralized financial project that distributes all its revenue among stakeholders. That’s the way it should work in DeFi”. Kirill Mishanin, Chief Sales Officer at Emirex



Everest is a global banking platform that is integrating its services of eKYC, AML, whitelist-as-a-service, and fiat-in/out ramps Everest is the world’s only device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with a built-in identity. Users of the platform are able to digitally verify their identity for public services and other operations. The platform is constructed the way that people actually own and control their information. Besides, all data is shared selectively and is resilient against attacks.



For more information go to https://emiswap.com