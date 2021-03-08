Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ?"The Top European Stainless & Special Steel Event in 2021" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stainless and special steel industry gathers in Como, Italy, to discuss all relevant issues that will shape the business in 2021 and beyond
Key topics:
- The steel sustainability challenge - how to reduce our CO2 footprint?
- How can we promote stainless steel as green material?
- How can stainless steel help the world become more sustainable?
- The future of mobility and impact on stainless and special steel
- Digitalization, machine learning and artificial intelligence
- How can our industry benefit from the 4th Industrial Revolution?
Network with 200 participants from the entire stainless steel supply chain.
The following speakers are already confirmed.
- Bernardo Velazquez Herreros, CEO, Acerinox, S.A.
- Barry Jackson, Principal Market Intelligence Nickel and Stainless Steel Raw Materials, AngloAmerican Marketing Ltd, United Kingdom
- Barbara Buck, Vice President Marketing & Sales, Climax Molybdenum Company, USA
- Mike Kendrick, President, Climax Molybdenum Company, USA
- Roberto Marzorati, Vice President, Cogne Acciai Speciali S.p.A., Italy
- Senior Representative, Condoroil Stainless Srl, Italy
- Filipe Costa, CEO, Cronimet Envirotec GmbH, Germany
- Jurgen Pilarsky, CEO, Cronimet Holding GmbH, Germany
- Angel Ramirez, Global Commodity Director - Steel, Tubes & Welding Wire, Faurecia Clean Mobility, Germany
- Sheraz Neffati, Executive Director, ICDA - International Chromium Development Association, France
- Antonio Marcegaglia, Chairman and CEO, Marcegaglia Specialties S.p.A., Italy
- Christoph Pawlowski, Director, Manufacturing Industries - Western Europe, Microsoft, Germany
- Denis Sharypin, Head of Commodity Market Research, Nornickel, Russia
- Paul Vanvuchelen, Director Customer Solutions, OMP, Belgium
- Frank Ehrenberg, Senior Vice President Raw Materials, Outokumpu, Germany
- Stefan Erdmann, Senior Vice President - Chief Technical Officer, Outokumpu Nirosta GmbH, Germany
- Colin Osborne, President & COO, Samuel, Son & Co., USA
- Mattias Sandberg, Senior Supplier Manager, Tetra Pak Processing Systems AB, Sweden
- Tim Milde, Chief Operating Officer, XOM Materials GmbH, Germany
- Gorkem Kavcak, Market Research Director, Yilmaden Holding A.S., Turkey
