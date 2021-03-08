Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Report: EU Waste-Related Marking Requirements for Heated Tobacco Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EU Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUP Directive) was approved on 5th June 2019 and aims to limit the impact of plastic in the environment. Single-use plastics are made wholly or partly of plastic and are typically intended to be used just once or for a short period of time before they are thrown away.

Despite a transposition deadline of 3rd July 2021, just one EU member state - Greece - has fully transposed the directive into its national regulatory framework.

Tobacco products, specifically their filters, are tackled by the SUP Directive, which highlights that they are the second most found single-use plastic item on beaches in the EU.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Regulatory Framework

Marking Requirements

Extended Producer Responsibility

Transposition of SUP Directive

Tax on Plastic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ukpyv4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900