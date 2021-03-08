Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the grocery industry "Demand for Online Grocery Shopping Expected To Continue in 2021"



As a result of the coronavirus outbreak many consumers moved to online shopping and delivery or in store pickup and there is likely to be continued demand for these services even after the risk of infection passes. One priority for retailers in 2021 will be investing in improving their platforms and making order fulfillment more efficient. Retailers may also move toward dedicated spaces, such as in store pick areas or dark stores, that are optimized for order picking efficiency.



Consumers began making fewer trips to the grocery store to avoid exposure to COVID-19 in 2020. Before the pandemic 19% of Americans shopped for food more than three times a week according to McKinsey & Company. Grocers got a major boost when the pandemic spurred an increase in at home cooking. Some analysts expect that the pandemic will lead to a long term shift in consumers' culinary habits with people continuing to explore at home cooking even as restaurants and bars reopen. Grocers should continue to offer products like meal kits for dinner as well as increasing their breakfast options. 2020 also saw several retailers introduce new premium loyalty programs, such as Walmart+ and Hy-Vee Plus, which offer exclusive discounts to members. More retailers are expected to follow this trend in 2021.

