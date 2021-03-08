New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bag-in-box Containers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033653/?utm_source=GNW





The global bag-in-box containers market is expected to grow from $3.37 billion in 2020 to $3.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The bag-in-box containers market consists of sales of bag-in-box containers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture bag-in-box containers. A bag-in-box is a kind of container for the distribution and preservation of liquids and is a viable option for packaging juice, liquid eggs, dairy, wine and even non-food products such as motor oil and chemicals.



The bag-in-box containers market covered in the report is segmented by material type into low-density polyethylene, ethylene vinyl acetate, ethylene vinyl alcohol, others (nylon, polybutylene terephthalate); by capacity into less than 5 litres, 5-10 litres, 10-15 litres, 15-20 litres, more than 20 litres; by application into food & beverages, industrial liquids, household products, others.



North America was the largest region in the bag-in-box containers market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for plastic bottles in the soft drink industry is expected to hamper the growth of the bag-in-box containers market in the coming years.Plastics tend to do more with less in many aspects, and when it comes to packaging, plastics frequently allow producers to deliver more goods with less packaging content.



The highly flexible, lightweight containers built of plastic or plastic-and-foil composites can use up to 80% fewer materials than conventional bag-in-box containers.For instance, around 3 million tonnes of plastic bottles (close to 200,000 bottles per minute) are manufactured annually by the drinks giant Coca-Cola.



Therefore, the increasing demand for plastic bottles in the soft drink industry restrains the growth of the bag-in-box containers market.



In February 2020, Liqui Box Corp, a US-based packaging company acquired DS Smith for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of DS Smith’s flexible packaging businesses provides a strong platform to further expand Liquibox’s leading value proposition into emerging growth markets, such as coffee, tea, water, and aseptic packaging.



DS Smith, a UK-based provider of corrugated packaging for consumer and industrial goods.



The increasing demand for bag-in-box containers is expected to fuel the growth of the bag-in-box containers market in the coming years.A bag-in-box is a kind of container for the distribution and preservation of liquids and is a viable option for packaging of juice, liquid eggs, dairy, wine, and even non-food products such as motor oil and chemicals.



According to findings by packaging pioneer Smurfit Kappa in conjunction with Wine Intelligence in 2020, Bag-in-Box wine has drawn 3.7 million new buyers in France and the United Kingdom over the last six months. In 2020 the Bag-in-Box wine consumer sector has risen to around 12 million buyers in France and 4 million buyers in the UK. Therefore, the increasing demand for bag-in-box containers is expected to drive the growth of the bag-in-box containers market during the forecast period.



The growing technological advancements are a major trend gaining popularity in the bag-in-box containers market.Major companies operating in the bag-in-box containers sector are focusing on developing technology advanced solutions for bag-in-box containers.



For instance, in January 2019 Smurfit Kappa Group, an Ireland-based packaging company introduced a new high-speed, triple-head automatic filling system. The new machine can fill close to 45 3L Bag-in-Box containers for every minute on its three state filling valves.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

