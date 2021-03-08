Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global DIY Home Security Systems Market 2021-2027 by Component, Product Offering, Sales Channel, and Region: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DIY home security systems market is expected to reach $11.35 billion in 2027 with a 2020-2027 CAGR of 19.6% revised based on COVID-19 impact, driven by a growing adoption of various types of Do-It-Yourself security devices in global households amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Highlighted with 78 tables and 67 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of global DIY home security systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. The report provides historical market data for 2017-2020 and forecasts from 2021 till 2027.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of the global market is forecast in an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global DIY home security systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Offering, Sales Channel, and Region.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in the global DIY home security systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players:

Abode Systems, Inc.

ADT

FrontPoint Security Solutions LLC

GetSafe

iControl Networks, Inc.

iSmart Alarm, Inc.

LifeShield LLC

Nest Labs

Protect America, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAMSUNG SmartThings

SimpliSafe, Inc.

Swann Communications Pty Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Global DIY Home Security Systems Hardware Market 2017-2027

3.3 Global DIY Home Security Systems Software Market 2017-2027

3.4 Global DIY Home Security Systems Service Market 2017-2027



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Offering

4.1 Market Overview by Product Offering

4.2 Global DIY Video Monitoring Systems Market for Home Security 2017-2027

4.3 Global DIY Alarming Systems Market for Home Security 2017-2027

4.4 Global DIY Security Cameras Market for Home Security 2017-2027

4.5 Global DIY Electronic Locks Market for Home Security 2017-2027

4.6 Global Market of Other DIY Home Security Systems 2017-2027



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Sales Channel

5.1 Market Overview by Sales Channel

5.2 Global DIY Home Security Systems Market by Online Shops 2017-2027

5.3 Global DIY Home Security Systems Market by Retail Stores 2017-2027



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2017-2027

6.2 North America Market 2017-2027 by Country

6.3 European Market 2017-2027 by Country

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2017-2027 by Country

6.5 South America Market 2017-2027 by Country

6.6 MEA Market 2017-2027 by Country



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



