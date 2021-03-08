VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (PKG:CSE) (FSE:PT0) (OTC:PTNYF) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to provide delivery services to Oco Meals, one of Vancouver’s fastest growing and trusted providers of meal kits. Oco Meals is a meal prep company that offers a weekly subscription service where they prepare and deliver pre-cooked meals that are made by small restaurant and catering chefs locally in Vancouver.



ParcelPal will be providing next day delivery to Oco’s customers in the greater Vancouver area. CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, many consumers behaviours have shifted and, as a result, the meal kit delivery service has been one area that has continued to see significant growth for us. Additionally, many people around the country have multiple chronic health conditions and, as such, they are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, among other medical conditions. Therefore, it is all the more important that they continue to have safe access to good and nutritious food and in a timely manner. I am extremely proud that we are able to provide this vital service during this time and well beyond.”

The Company looks forward to providing further material updates as they occur.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal is a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada-wide. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

