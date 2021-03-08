A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 March 2021 to 5 March 2021:
 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)29,974 373,604,544
1 March 202125012,671.40003,167,850
2 March 202123012,720.82612,925,790
3 March 202124012,696.62503,047,190
4 March 202125012,514.24003,128,560
5 March 202122012,554.13642,761,910
Total 1-5 March 20211,190 15,031,300
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
5 March 2021		1,26112,631.344515,928,125
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)32,425 404,563,969
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)119,901 1,611,564,142
1 March 20211,20013,683.112516,419,735
2 March 20211,20013,767.095816,520,515
3 March 20211,20013,735.083316,482,100
4 March 20211,20013,487.945816,185,535
5 March 20211,15013,491.965215,515,760
Total 1-5 March 20215,950 81,123,645
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
5 March 2021		3,80913,634.226051,932,767
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)129,660 1,744,620,554
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 141,295 A shares and 593,709 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.67% of the share capital.

 
  

 

 

 		  
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 8 March 2021   
