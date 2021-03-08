New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033650/?utm_source=GNW

The global automated breach and attack simulation market is expected to grow from $202.82 million in 2020 to $277.87 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $983.88 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 37.17%.



The automated breach and attack simulation market consists of sales of the automated breach and attack simulation software and services that are used to have safe and secure networks in the computer systems.These solutions follow easy actions for installation and also require low value for maintenance comparatively.



It offers security testing consistently to prevent loss from cyberattacks. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The automated breach and attack simulation market is segmented by component into services’ platforms/ tools; by deployment mode into on-premises, cloud; by end user into enterprises and data centers, managed service providers and by application into configuration management, patch management, threat intelligence, team assessment, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Internal vulnerabilities include careless workers, employees recruited by competitors for corrupting company data, disgruntled employees, and employees who deliberately use data for personal gains is the major restraint for the automated breach and attack simulation market.Cyber-criminals achieve their financially driven targets by using assaults such as SQL injection, email phishing, and Man-in-The-Middle (MiTM) over certain internal actors.



According to cybersecurity estimates for 2020, 94% of malware is distributed through email, 60% of malware attacks include vulnerabilities for which fixes were accessible but not implemented, and more than 80% of recorded security incidents account for phishing scams. Therefore, the Internal vulnerabilities hamper the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market.



In April 2019, Rapid7, a US-based provider of security data and analytics solutions enabling organizations to implement an active approach to cybersecurity, acquired NetFort Technologies Limited’s network for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Rapid7 plans to bring NetFort’s network monitoring, visibility and analytics capabilities into its Insight cloud to help customers securely advance.



NetFort is an Ireland-based company that gives end-to-end network traffic visibility and analytics over the cloud, virtual, and physical networks.



Rising complexities in maintaining security threats due to an increased number of attack vectors are expected to propel the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market in the coming years.In cybersecurity, an attacker can gain unauthorized access to a network to deliver a malicious outcome.



It allows attackers to exploit system vulnerabilities, install different types of malware, and launch cyber-attacks.For instance, according to insider threats statistics for 2020, more than 34% of companies across the world are impacted by insider threats per year and the number of insider events has grown by 47% in the last two years.



Therefore, the rising number of attack vectors is the major factor driving the market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the automated breach and attack simulation market.Companies operating in the market are continuously focusing on introducing new technologies to survive in the automated breach and attack simulation market.



For instance, in October 2020, Rapid7, a US-based computer and network security company, launched active response for end-to-end detection and response. These improved technologies expand the 24x7 end-to-end risk identification and response capability that help minimize attacker dwell time, increase response period and address user and endpoint attacks.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

