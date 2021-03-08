New York, NY, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Personal Mobility Devices Market by Type (Wheelchair, Scooters, Handbikes, Walkers, Stair-lifts, Power Add on products and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Urgent Care Center, Home Care Setting and Other End Users)– Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Personal Mobility Devices Market was estimated at USD 5,400 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9,400 Million by 2026. The global Personal Mobility Devices Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.25% from 2019 to 2026”.

An expanding number of road accident falls, spinal rope wounds, meningitis, and working environment handicap cases is a central point driving the development of the worldwide market for individual portability devices. As indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2016, one out of seven grown-ups in the U.S. is experiencing portability disability. As per the 2018 report of (WHO), road accident causes around twenty to fifty million injuries every year around the world. Moreover, mobility device endorsement and device launch by key players are required to drive the market. Dawn Medical (US) LLC, for instance, propelled another QUICKIE Q700 M SEDEO ERGO, a progressed mid-wheel drive wheelchair, in September 2018. Moreover, Permobil AB propelled its My Permobil buyer application in March 2018. The new application connects to a wheelchair and permits the client to show basic data about the condition of their seat, for example, battery charging and separation travel.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Personal Mobility Devices Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/personal-mobility-devices-market-by-type-wheelchair-scooters

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Personal Mobility Devices Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Personal Mobility Devices Market?

3) Who are the top market players in the Personal Mobility Devices Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Personal Mobility Devices Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/personal-mobility-devices-market-by-type-wheelchair-scooters

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global personal mobility devices market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 8%.

It was established through primary research that the global personal mobility devices market was valued at around USD 5,400 Million in 2019.

The “wheelchair” category , on the basis of type segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

, on the basis of type segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019. On the basis of end-user segmentation, the “hospitals & clinics” category was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019. Based on the region, North America was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/personal-mobility-devices-market-by-type-wheelchair-scooters

Since various end clients experience the ill effects of various inabilities, a solitary arrangement doesn't fit all imperatives, which has commanded a move towards the custom-improvement of individual versatility gadgets. By focusing on explicit requests rising from end clients, makers have the chance to stand apart by recognizing their product portfolio

However, lack of knowledge about modern mobility devices and lesser service centers of mobility devices is expected to hamper the market growth. In addition, the rehabilitation centers presence in emerging countries is very low, which causes physically challenged people to travel to receive proper treatment.

Top Market Players:

TOPRO

Sunrise Medical

Pride mobility

Patterson Medical

Nova

Invacare

Kaye Products

Graham-Field Health Products Incorporation

Eurovema AB

Electric Mobility

Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing

Carex Health Brand Incorporation

Briggs Healthcare.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/personal-mobility-devices-market-by-type-wheelchair-scooters

Analysis of top players based on:

Company Overview

Revenue and Gross Margin

Product portfolio

Recent initiatives

Other parameters

The market is segmented into type, end-user, and region. The type segment market is divided into wheelchairs, walkers, stair-lifts, scooters, power add-on products, handbikes, and others. Because of innovative improvements in the field of innovation and expanded utilization of information for precise and quicker preparation of cases, the wheelchair represented the biggest portion of the worldwide market. The wheelchair is primarily driven by its increasing popularity amongst patients and demand for regulatory operations. In light of end-user, the market is fragmented into urgent care centers, hospitals & clinics, home care settings, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics represented the biggest portion of the worldwide market in 2019 and are expected to dominate the market over the time frame.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/personal-mobility-devices-market-by-type-wheelchair-scooters

The personal mobility devices market report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire personal mobility devices market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of value (USD 9,400 Million) from FY 2016 – 2026.

The quantitative data is further underlined and reinforced by comprehensive qualitative data which comprises various across-the-board market dynamics. The rationales which directly or indirectly impact the personal mobility devices industry are exemplified through parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities among other impacting factors.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the personal mobility devices sector. Key strategic developments in the personal mobility devices market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the personal mobility devices market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/personal-mobility-devices-market-by-type-wheelchair-scooters

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The individual mobility gadgets market is anticipated to develop with a healthy CAGR over the figure time frame. The main consideration crediting to the development of the market is the developing number of inability cases, because of the rising aging populace, expanding a number of street accidents, spinal line wounds and meningitis are the significant factors prone to help the development of the worldwide individual portability gadgets market. According to World Population Prospects, by the United Nations, the number of individuals matured 60 or above is relied upon to become more prominent than twofold by 2050. This age group is exceptionally powerless against various kinds of infections, that require individual portability help. Besides, expanding innovative work projects to address the issues and for product improvement by the key players driving the development of the market. Moreover, the lack of awareness about individual portability gadgets, and less access to rehabilitation centers are hampering the development of the market

Geographically market is categorized as Europe, Latin America, APAC, North America, and the MEA regions. North America held a significant portion of the market in 2019 because of the technological advancements, and healthcare infrastructure in this province Moreover, proactive government activities to bring issues to light among the majority of the upsides of this innovation have upheld the advancement of the market.

Browse the full “Personal Mobility Devices Market by Type (Wheelchair, Scooters, Handbikes, Walkers, Stair-lifts, Power Add on products and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Urgent Care Center, Home Care Setting and Other End Users)– Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/personal-mobility-devices-market-by-type-wheelchair-scooters

This report segments the personal mobility devices market as follows:

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market: Type Segment Analysis

Wheelchair

Scooters

Handbikes

Walkers

Stair-lifts

Power Add on products

Others

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Urgent Care Center

Home Care Setting

Others

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicles Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-electric-vehicles-market-by-vehicle-type-two-677

Electric Motors Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/electric-motors-market-by-type-type-1-type-854

Electric Bus Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-electric-bus-market-by-bus-type-less-961

Industry 4.0 Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-industry-40-market-by-technology-artificial-intelligence-963

Wireless Network Security Market: https://www.marketresearchstore.com/market-insights/global-wireless-network-security-market-report-2018-industry-776001

Workforce Analytics Market: https://www.marketresearchstore.com/market-insights/global-workforce-analytics-market-report-2018-industry-analysis-776073

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com