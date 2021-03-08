On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 1 March to 5 March 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|35,220
|168.64
|5,939,403
| 1 March 2021
2 March 2021
3 March 2021
4 March 2021
5 March 2021
| 500
300
200
300
300
| 193,65
206,91
202,15
196,92
196,13
| 96,825
62,073
40,430
59,076
58,839
|Accumulated under the programme
|36,820
|6,256,646
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 1 March to 5 March 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 36,820 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.473% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
