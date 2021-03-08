On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 1 March to 5 March 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 35,220 168.64 5,939,403 1 March 2021

2 March 2021

3 March 2021

4 March 2021

5 March 2021 500

300

200

300

300 193,65

206,91

202,15

196,92

196,13 96,825

62,073

40,430

59,076

58,839 Accumulated under the programme 36,820 6,256,646

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 1 March to 5 March 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 36,820 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.473% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments