According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notifications regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Prisca Havranek-Kosicek 2. Reason for notification a) Occupation / title

Group CFO b) First notification /change to notification

First notification 3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question a) Name

Nilfisk Holding A/S b) LEI code

529900FSU45YYVLKB451 4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /

Securities code

Shares

DK0060907293 b) Transaction type

Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume (s)

Price: DKK 181.9 per share



Volume: 2,000

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

Volume: 2,000



Price: DKK 363,779.80 in total e) Date of the transaction

04 March 2021 f) Market place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)



Attachment