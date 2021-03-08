Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Top Brands & Pricing Report: the US Market, Q4 2020 - Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses the changes to the product offering and brand landscape for CBD products in the US between the third and fourth quarters of 2020.

The US CBD market continues to be dominated by domestic brands.

The constant launch of new, as well as the removal of old, CBD products by existing brands suggests a highly competitive and fast-moving market.

Many brands launched new products across categories at the end of 2020, but product development in the vape category remained flat, reflecting consumer suspicion following the vape crisis in 2019.

Decreases in price across most CBD product categories continued in the final quarter of 2020, in line with many CBD markets around the world.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Brands and Categories

Product Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Specific Categories

Methodology

