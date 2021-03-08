New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033649/?utm_source=GNW

The global sodium cocoyl isethionate market is expected to grow from $145.60 million in 2020 to $155.36 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $199.91 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The sodium cocoyl isethionate market consists of sales of sodium cocoyl isethionate by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture sodium cocoyl isethionate.Sodium cocoyl isethionate is a component that is extracted from coconut oil.



Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate is used mainly in the creation of bath soaps and cleaning ingredients for beauty and personal care products.



The sodium cocoyl isethionate market covered in the report is segmented by type into powder, needles and flakes, granules; by product type into cleansing sodium cocoyl isethionate, hair conditioning sodium cocoyl isethionate, surfactant sodium cocoyl isethionate, others; by application into skincare, hair care, baby care, oral care, others



North America was the largest region in the sodium cocoyl isethionate market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



For instance, Alexmo Cosmetics, a Germany-based cosmetics company charges $33.11 per 1 kg for sodium cocoyl isethionate powder. Therefore, the high cost of sodium cocoyl isethionate restraints the growth of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.



In March 2020, Akzo Nobel N.V., a Netherland-based company that creates paints and performance coatings for both industry and consumers, acquired the remaining 25% stake in previously acquired Akzo Nobel Boya Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help to consolidate AkzoNobel’s strong position in powder coatings in Turkey. Akzo Nobel Boya Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S, a Turkey-based company that manufactures and distributes powder coating.



The growing demand for skincare products is expected to drive the growth of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market in the coming years.Skincare products, such as face masks and body scrubs, play an important role in self-care routines.



Sodium cocoyl isethionate is a solvent that allows water, oil, and dirt to be combined to make things clean.Sodium cocoyl isethionate can be used in hundreds of skincare products such as facial cleansers, bar soap, acne products, styling products and other products.



According to Trefis, a financial research and analysis company, the global skincare industry was worth almost $135 billion in 2018, rising almost 60% in the last 10 years, and Trefis estimates it to hit $180 billion, a rise of over 30% over the next five years. Therefore, the growing demand for skincare products drives the growth of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.



The launch of innovative products consisting of sodium cocoyl isethionate is a major trend gaining popularity in the market.Major companies operating in the sodium cocoyl isethionate sector are focusing on developing innovative solutions for sodium cocoyl isethionate.



For instance, in March 2020, Groupe GM, a Paris-based hospitality company, introduced a solid amenity bath line called Damana Earth & Sun made from a mixture of mild surfactants, such as sodium cocoyl isethionate extracted from coconut oil, emulsifiers and emollients. These dermatological products are genuinely soap-free, allowing them suitable for sensitive and atopic skin.



