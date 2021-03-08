TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) announces that it has received approval from the OTC Market Group Inc. and commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”) under the ticker symbol “SVNTF” on March 5, 2021. 79North’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In addition, 79North’s common shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”).



Jon North, President and Chief Executive Officer of 79North commented, “We are proud to now join the OTCQB Venture Market. The OTCQB listing and DTC eligibility will provide 79North increased visibility with U.S. institutional and retail investors and more efficient access to our company’s information for their investment decisions. These steps demonstrate our commitment to increasing our investor base while providing our current and future U.S. investors convenient access to the same ease of trading, timely news and information enjoyed by investors in Canada. It is anticipated that, in time, all of our shareholders stand to benefit from the increased exposure, broadening of our shareholder base and improved liquidity.”

The OTCQB offers developing Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps Canadian companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. OTCQB companies provide current company information and meet financial standards that enable brokers to more easily quote and trade a security. Companies engage a far greater network of U.S. investors, data distributors and media partners, ensuring U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information that is available to investors in Canada, but through U.S. platforms and portals to conduct research. To learn more about the OTCQB, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be “DTC eligible”. DTC eligibility is expected to create a seamless process of trading and enhance liquidity of 79North’s common shares in the United States over time.

About 79North Inc.

79North, is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits in South America and globally. 79North currently holds an indirect interest in mineral concessions in northern Suriname and aims to become the premier junior exploration company in this under explored district of the prolific Guiana Shield. 79North’s growing portfolio of high-quality targets which have not undergone modern exploration or drilling have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located in close proximity to modern gold mines operated by major mining companies. 79North is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals.

