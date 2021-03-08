Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR): Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
LiDAR enables the collection of a wealth of information for numerous applications and delivers several advantages over traditional methods of aerial mapping. This technology is changing the paradigm of terrain mapping and attaining popularity in several applications such as floodplain mapping, forest inventory, geomorphology, hydrology, landscape ecology, urban planning, survey assessments, volumetric calculations, and coastal engineering. These applications can benefit from a combination of LiDAR and geographic information systems (GIS) in order to manage and conduct analysis, and disseminate and visualize LiDAR data.
Due to these and many other factors, the LiDAR market is expected to grow between 2020 and 2025. Many alternatives to LiDAR can be considered as failed technologies; it follows, then, that the need for more accurate, more reliable and easier methods of collecting data, and the resulting growth of LiDAR technology.
The growth of the LiDAR market is limited by factors such as lack of industry standards of operations and non-interoperability of technologies, as well as the high cost associated with it. If the LiDAR market were at a different stage of its evolution, these restraints could hinder the market growth. However, it is expected that further technological advances will bring cost corrections and that standards of operation will improve. The key opportunities for the market are in the adoption of LiDAR by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and superior growth potential in emerging economies. Once the cost of LiDAR is reduced, SMEs and emerging economies are forecast to deploy these devices in various application sectors in big numbers.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America had the highest revenue in the market in 2019, and it is expected to continue to dominate the revenue share. Since North America is a technologically advanced region, the LiDAR technology initially formed a strong base in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the best market potential to grow. This growth potential is due to the fact that emerging nations in this region are involved in heavy industrialization.
This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global LiDAR market by component, type, application and region. The report discusses the differentiation between LiDAR to derive specific market estimates. The report offers a comparative study between conventional and emerging laser and the importance of the advances in LiDAR. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global LiDAR market. The patent analysis in this report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as by geography - namely, for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global LiDAR market is segmented by type of LiDAR: airborne, terrestrial, mobile, and UAV.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis
Chapter 9 Patent Review/ New Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzwsnh
