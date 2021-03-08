Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on System Architecture, Use Cases, Enabling Technologies and Country-Wise UTM Concepts - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAS traffic management (UTM) system industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.13% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. North America and Europe and the two major regions in the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market, wherein these regions have carried out trials and demonstrations of UTM capabilities.

The demand for UTM services has been increasing in the past five years and this is due to the growing drone operations. There are several factors that are contributing to the significant growth of UAS traffic management (UTM) system market. Some of these factors include focus on BVLOS operations and potential opportunities for key stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the enabling technologies within the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market?

What is the demand for commercial drones for various applications?

What are the driving and challenging factors for the growth of the UTM system market?

Which are the various trials and demonstrations that have been conducted from 2018 till date?

What are the various regulations in countries, such as the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, China, and India?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period, 2021-2031?

What are the key developmental strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?

What are the different UTM concepts in each country?

What is the competitive scenario and who are the stakeholders in the UTM value chain?

Which are the different companies involve in the UTM market?

Scope of the Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market

The UAS traffic management (UTM) system market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as potential application areas and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Segmentation

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the potential application areas for UAS Traffic Management. These potential application areas include precision agriculture, package delivery, critical infrastructure inspection, mapping, disaster management, law enforcement, and construction.

The UAS traffic management (UTM) system market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Information for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the market study.

Companies Mentioned

Airbus

AirMap

Altitude Angel

Dedrone

DJI Innovations

Kitty Hawk

Leonardo Company

OneSky

Precision Hawk

Skyward

SRC Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Unifly

vHive

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Outlook

Market Overview

Potential Application Areas for UAS Traffic Management (UTM)

Regions

Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Research Methodology

