The UAS traffic management (UTM) system industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.13% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. North America and Europe and the two major regions in the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market, wherein these regions have carried out trials and demonstrations of UTM capabilities.
The demand for UTM services has been increasing in the past five years and this is due to the growing drone operations. There are several factors that are contributing to the significant growth of UAS traffic management (UTM) system market. Some of these factors include focus on BVLOS operations and potential opportunities for key stakeholders.
The UAS traffic management (UTM) system market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as potential application areas and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.
The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.
While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the potential application areas for UAS Traffic Management. These potential application areas include precision agriculture, package delivery, critical infrastructure inspection, mapping, disaster management, law enforcement, and construction.
The UAS traffic management (UTM) system market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Information for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the market study.
