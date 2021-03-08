Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Avocado Market - Analysis By Type (Hass, Bacon, Others), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Avocado Market was valued at USD 9.14 Billion in the year 2020.

Rising number of buyers for healthy food products either for clinical reasons or for practicing healthy lifestyle are impelling market growth of avocado. Also, rising middle class population and growing awareness of nutritional value and health benefits among millennials, rising import demand for avocado facilitating the avocado demand.

Further, rising availability of ready to eat avocado and enhanced online and offline distribution channel are expected to bolster the Avocado market. Furthermore, customers are becoming more aware of the numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of avocado.

This awareness is required to drive much more interest for the superfood, which will shape the business going ahead. This in addition, increase in acceptance and consumption of avocados have been risen as a consequential act of increased advertising and promotion expenditures of avocados in United States has been propelling the market demand.



In European region also, avocados are consumed due to being unique and healthy product with many culinary applications anticipated to infuse growth in the market for avocado during the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Under the Type segment, Hass occupies the large space in avocado market as it provides pleasant, creamy, smooth texture edible fruit covered by a thick dark green, purplish black, and bumpy skin and has wide food applications.



On the basis of Distribution Channel, Online segment holds the highest market share including e-commerce platforms, e-stores, and e-channels, which are providing lucrative platform for the market giants as they can advertise and promote their products easily and get a large audience and increase their reach for the same. Among the regions, Americas is largest market of demanding Avocados.



Americas is expected to show decent growth of avocado consumption due to increase owing to rising import demand for avocados and rising per capita consumption of avocados are bolstering the market growth.

Further, the U.S. market, the worldwide market has been driven by an expanded spotlight on healthy food consumption. Furthermore, a developing worldwide working class and higher dispensable salaries empower better weight control plans. Moreover, European region is expected to show tremendous growth due to great potential in countries like France, Germany and Italy.

Key Target Audience

Food and Beverage Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Avocado Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Avocado Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026



5. Global Avocado Market Segmentation By Type (By Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Avocado Market - By Type (2020 & 2026)

5.2 Hass Avocado - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

5.3 Bacon Avocado- Market Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

5.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2026)



6. Global Avocado Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Avocado - By Distribution Channel (2020 & 2026)

6.2 Online - Market Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

6.3 Offline- Market Size and Forecast (2021-2026)



7. Global Avocado Market: By Production Capacity (In MT)



8. Global Avocado Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Avocado Market : By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. North America Avocado Market: Segmentation By Type, By Distribution Channel (2021-2026)

9.1 North America Avocado Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

9.2 North America Prominent Companies in Avocado Market

9.3 Market Segmentation By Type (Hass Avocado, Bacon Avocado, Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

9.6 North America Avocado Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Avocado Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2024)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Avocado Market: By Country (2020 & 2026) 9.9 United States Avocado Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

9.10 United States Avocado Market Segmentation By Type, By Distribution Channel(2021-2026)

9.11 Canada Avocado Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

9.12 Canada Avocado Market Segmentation By Type, By Distribution Channel (2021-2026)



10. Europe Avocado Market: Segmentation By Type, By Distribution Channel (2021-2026)



11. Asia Pacific Avocado Market: Segmentation By Type, By Distribution Channel (2021-2026)



12. Global Avocado Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Avocado Market Drivers

12.2 Global Avocado Market Restraints

12.3 Global Avocado Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Avocado Market - By Type (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Avocado Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Avocado Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2024)

13.4 Strategic Analysis

13.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions



14. Competitive Analysis

14.1 Market Share Analysis



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Calavo Growers, Inc

15.2 Mission Produce

15.3 Del Rey Avocado Co

15.4 Westfalia Fruit

15.5 Avehass

15.6 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

15.7 Henry Avocado Corporation

15.8 West Pak Avocado Inc.

5.9 McDaniel Fruit Co

15.10 Nature's Touch Frozen Foods



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lo0yrn

