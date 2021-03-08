New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL ALCOHOLS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033696/?utm_source=GNW



MARKET INSIGHTS

Industrial alcohols find applications in solvents, cleaning, and sanitizing.It is also utilized in the manufacture of multiple medicines, cosmetics, flavorings, and food products.



It is used as a reagent and solvent, and sold and manufactured in applications like the energy sector, personal care, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries.

Bioethanol is used as a biofuel for transportation to minimize the GHG (greenhouse gases) effects.The high gasoline and petroleum costs, promoting domestic rural economies, and global climate change concerns, have considerably increased biofuels’ adoption as an alternative to petroleum.



They are renewable energy sources, supplementing the market demand for fuel.This further reduces the pollution levels.



Biofuel reduces crude oil dependency, which aids market growth.This is because there is a growing utilization of ethanol and rapid demand for energy.



Such factors are estimated to propel market growth. However, the increasing prices of raw materials hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global industrial alcohols market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of world. The growing environmental concerns and strict government guidelines are estimated to make North America the dominant region in terms of market share by 2028.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The high level of competition is leading to industry consolidation.One of the factors increasing the competition in the market is the strategically diverse nature of competitors.



Some of the leading companies in the market are Cristalco, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. BASF SE

2. CARGILL INCORPORATED

3. CRISTALCO

4. DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

5. EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

6. ECOLAB

7. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

8. GREEN PLAINS INC

9. GREENFIELD GLOBAL INC

10. LINDE AG

11. LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV

12. MGP INGREDIENTS INC

13. RAÍZEN ENERGIA

14. ROYAL DUCTH SHELL

15. SIGMA ALDRICH CORPORATION

16. THE ANDERSONS INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033696/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001