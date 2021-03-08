ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|1-Mar-21
|67,858
|475.37
|32,257,969.61
|2-Mar-21
|67,354
|478.93
|32,257,938.78
|3-Mar-21
|68,857
|468.47
|32,257,700.45
|4-Mar-21
|72,316
|446.07
|32,257,708.86
|5-Mar-21
|73,990
|435.97
|32,257,516.49
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
