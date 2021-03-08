EDISON, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a cyber technology company that prevents data theft and security breaches, today announced the global commercial launch of SafeVchat, the first video conferencing platform designed with a cybersecurity kernel and engineered to secure enterprise communications and keep privacy intact.



With the workforce shifting to remote over the past year, due to the pandemic, the business world has become reliant on video conferencing as a replacement to in-person meetings. While existing video conferencing platforms have been a convenient means of communication, the stark reality is that they were not built with security as a priority or even a consideration. According to research from Blind Report , over a third of working professionals are worried their information may have been compromised on Zoom.

“With countless reports of ‘Zoom bombings’ and other video conferencing-related cyber-attacks, the launch of this new service comes at a crucial juncture where we’ve grown more dependent than we could have imagined on these unsecure platforms,” said Steve Cooper, former CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce, the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Advisory Board Chairman for StrikeForce. “Video conferencing is here to stay, and SafeVchat offers a secure option that will become an essential tool for any organization looking to confidently keep both their own, and their customer data safe while maintaining complete compliance.”

SafeVchat, a client-less, web, and mobile-based video conferencing platform is designed to protect users from the common attacks and threats that leverage existing platforms as a vehicle to distribute malware. Platforms like Zoom, MS Teams, WebEx and others have proven time and again to be vulnerable to cyber-attacks. SafeVchat’s signature five-level security approach includes a strict password-protected meeting invitation system that encompasses multi-factor authentication, ensuring only pre-approved users can attend a meeting. Additionally, all meeting endpoints are secured from potential malware attacks, and all audio and video are encrypted.

“SafeVchat was built to fill a crucial gap in the video conferencing market, balancing between user-friendly video communication and top-of-the-line security,” said Mark L. Kay, CEO, StrikeForce Technologies. “Since we announced the controlled rollout of the product in late December, we’ve already signed hundreds of customers and 14 international resellers. This early interest is proof that most professional industries, including financial services, insurance, government and education are unhappy with the lax security of their current services and are looking for better and more secure alternatives.”

Every day a new “Zoom bomb'' attack makes the news and a private meeting is invaded by unwanted guests. While these disruptions are oftentimes smaller nuisances, it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the much more serious security issues facing governments and larger enterprises. SafeVchat was designed to make video conversations fully secure, ensuring that businesses aren’t putting themselves at risk for attack during meetings.

"In this new remote work environment, our employees and customers need to frequently connect in a privacy safe manner in order to conduct business and discuss strategies and visions,” said Heath Colvin, Director of Sales and Marketing, FSTI, Inc., a leading supplier to the Oil & Gas industry. “Virtual meetings have become the new normal in our field, however, many of these widely used services are insecure, which can lead to sensitive information being exposed or put at risk. SafeVchat is the only product on the market we’ve seen that guarantees secure two-factor authentication for every user meeting participant, which is vital for our businesses in terms of preventing breaches and keeping customers and teams protected."

Additional, new features SafeVchat features that have been implemented since December’s soft rollout include:

Multiple Authentication Methods - SafeVchat includes eight different authentication methods, including fingerprint biometrics, with facial recognition capabilities to be released-soon

SafeVchat includes eight different authentication methods, including fingerprint biometrics, with facial recognition capabilities to be released-soon Authentication Determined By Host - Meeting managers can select which types of authentication method each participant may use

Meeting managers can select which types of authentication method each participant may use Analytics and Reporting - SafeVchat provides comprehensive analytics reporting that enables granular level detailed reports about every meeting

SafeVchat provides comprehensive analytics reporting that enables granular level detailed reports about every meeting Unmatched Compliance - SafeVchat meets all cybersecurity compliance protocols, including GDPR, PCI-DSS, HIPPA, CCPA, SOX, NYDFS, etc.

A mobile version of SafeVchat is available for download on both the Google Play store and Apple’s App Store .

For more information and to purchase SafeVchat, please visit https://www.safevchat.com.

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the impact of COVID-19, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Media Contact Info:

Fusion Public Relations, on behalf of SafeVChat:

Olga Shmuklyer

917.715.0329

olga@fusionpr.com