HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced the opening of the first Pneusomnia clinic, a clinician-owned, integrated medical-dental sleep center featuring the Vivos System through its Medical Integration Division.



This first Pneusomnia clinic is located in Del Mar, Calif., and is owned and operated by a diverse group of local physicians led by Dr. Mimi Guarneri, cardiologist, founder and president of The Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine and an award-winning physician and researcher.

The Company formally launched its Medical Integration Division in early 2020 to foster an environment where more medical doctors could work directly with dentists (including dentists who participate in the Vivos Integrated Practice program) for treating sleep disorders in patients. As part of the new sleep medicine center, patients receive treatment with the Vivos System, a clinically effective, non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical oral appliance treatment for mild-to-moderate sleep apnea. Unlike traditional solutions, including CPAP machines and surgical implants that treat sleep apnea’s symptoms through lifetime intervention, the Vivos System typically does not require lifetime usage since it addresses sleep apnea’s underlying cause, with a treatment plan that, on average, lasts only 18 to 24 months.

In addition to the Del Mar facility, new Pneusomnia centers are currently being developed in Johnstown, CO, Modesto, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Ladera Ranch, CA, Encino, CA, Beverly Hills, CA, and Morristown, NJ.

By unifying the efforts of both medical doctors and dentists in addressing OSA, the Company expects to see more patients being screened, diagnosed, and treated with the Vivos System. In addition, the Company receives a recurring management fee from each Pneusomnia clinic.

“As the Vivos System addresses the underlying factors that contribute to sleep apnea for many of my patients, this center will allow undiagnosed OSA patients in Del Mar to learn more about this silent killer and how we can treat it,” said Dr. Guarneri MD. “Fifty-four million Americans and 1 billion people globally suffer from obstructive sleep apnea, many of whom remain undiagnosed, and it is a serious illness that contributes to several comorbidities.”

“With the medical and dental communities coming together through the Pneusomnia clinics to both diagnose and treat OSA, patients will have access to the Vivos System, our leading-edge technology that helps to alter the size, shape and position of their upper airway tissues,” added Kirk Huntsman, Vivos CEO. “We look forward to continuing our work with Dr. Guarneri to bring as many patients into the new facility as possible. With additional centers opening later this year across the country, and over 1,200 independent dentists in the U.S. and Canada who are now using the Vivos System, we believe we are poised to reach even more undiagnosed patients than ever before.”

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for adult patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment for mild-to-moderate OSA involves customized oral appliances and protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos oral appliances have proven effective in over 15,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,200 trained dentists. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

