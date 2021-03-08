Arlington, Va., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will lead and participate in several presentations at the Council for Exceptional Children’s (CEC) Learning Interactive Virtual Event Convention/Expo, being held March 8 – 13, 2021. The annual convention is one of the nation’s largest gatherings of special education researchers, policymakers and practitioners.

AIR’s presentations will cover a wide array of topics related to meeting the needs of students with disabilities, including learning disabilities, Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS), personnel preparation, emotional and behavioral disorders, and much more. Learn more about AIR’s special education work.

CEC is a professional association of educators dedicated to advancing the success of children with exceptionalities. With more than 27,000 members, CEC represents the interests of exceptional children in policy and legislation; establishes professional standards for the field; and develops initiatives to improve special education practice.

CEC Convention virtual sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below. To learn more, visit the CEC virtual event program website.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

4:00 – 4:45 p.m. ET

Poster: Supporting High-Quality Educational Programming in Private Schools for Students with Disabilities: Lessons Learned

AIR Presenters/Authors: Kathleen Pfannenstiel and Tessie Bailey

Poster: Did We Do What We Said We Would? Reframing Fidelity Data as a Decision-Making Tool

AIR Presenters/Authors: Amy Peterson and Eliza Laible

Poster: Promoting PROGRESS: Developing & Implementing High-Quality Educational Programming

AIR Presenters/Authors: Amy Colpo and Lauren Rosenbauer

Poster: Rubric Development Methods: Creating an Integrated MTSS Fidelity Rubric

AIR Presenters/Authors: Rebecca Smith and Julia Casasanto-Ferro

Poster: Diving into How Students' Understanding of Math Can Be Uncovered Though Clinical Interviews

AIR Presenters/Authors: Kathleen Pfannenstiel and Jessica Hunt

Poster: Procedural Teaching to Conceptual Teaching in a Middle School Special Education Mathematics Classroom: One Teacher's Story

AIR Presenters/Authors: Kathleen Pfannenstiel and Sarah Benz

Poster: The Impact of Project STAIR Coaching on Instructional Practices and Data-Based Individualization

AIR Presenter/Author: Stacy Hirt

Poster: The Relationships Between Teacher Value, Self-Efficacy for Utilization of Data-Based Individualization (DBI) and Student Outcomes

AIR Presenter/Author: Stacy Hirt

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

2:45 – 3:45 p.m. ET

Presentation with Q&A: Establishing a Strong Foundation: Tips for Writing Meaningful Academic PLAAFPs

AIR Presenters/Authors: Zachary Weingarten and Amy Peterson

Panel: Enhancing the Effectiveness of Tier 2 Interventions

AIR Presenters/Authors: Caitlyn Majeika and Brittany Sterrett

Panel: Providing Teachers and Teacher Candidates Opportunities to Learn to Use High Leverage Practices

AIR Presenter/Author: Lois Kimmel

Demonstration: Preparing Educators to Support Struggling Students: Online Course Resources for Intensive Intervention

AIR Presenter/Author: Lindsey Hayes

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET

Panel: Innovative Partnerships to Increase the Special Education Teacher Pipeline

AIR Presenters/Authors: Keane Alavi, Amy Colpo and Lindsey Hayes

Panel: Enhancing Intensive Intervention Research and Implementation Capacity through Collaborative Doctoral Training

AIR Presenters/Authors: Rebecca Zumeta Edmonds and Christerralyn Brown

Demonstration: Standardized Tools for Effective Teaming

AIR Presenter/Author: Tessie Bailey

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET

Panel: Instructional Coaching Models: Evidence from the Field

AIR Presenter/Author: Jennifer Pierce

1:15 – 2:15 p.m. ET

Demonstration: High Leverage Practices for At-Home Learning

AIR Presenters/Authors: Lois Kimmel and Amy Colpo

Presentation with Q&A: Improving Specially Designed Instruction through High Leverage Practices

AIR Presenter/Author: Dia Jackson

Multi-Presentation Session: Mainstage: Making the Concept of Specially Designed Instruction into an Effective Classroom Reality

Specially Designed Instruction: Lessons on Development and Implementation

AIR Presenters/Authors: Tessie Bailey and Amy Colpo

Multi-Presentation Session: Instructional Coaching

Keep Calm and Coach On: Impact and Importance of Coaching on Middle School Mathematics

AIR Presenters/Authors: Pakethia Harris and Kathleen Pfannenstiel

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. ET

Demonstration: Setting and Measuring Behavioral IEP Goals

AIR Presenter/Author: Teri Marx

Presentation with Q&A: HLPs and Culturally Responsive Education: Ensuring Learning for All

AIR Presenter/Author: Dia Jackson

3:45 – 4:45 p.m. ET

Multi-Presentation Session: Mainstage- Persevering Through Difficult Times: Supporting Students with Disabilities from Diverse Backgrounds During the Pandemic

Successes and Barriers to Supporting Students with Disabilities from Diverse Backgrounds During the Pandemic

AIR Presenter/Author: Dia Jackson

Panel: Leading for Literacy: A Collaborative Effort to Support School Leaders

AIR Presenters/Authors: Allison Gandhi, Laura Kuchle and Jennifer Pierce

Presentation with Q&A: Post-COVID Special Education Workforce Opportunities: Student Teachers and Career Changers

AIR Presenter/Author: Lois Kimmel

Multi-Presentation Session: Delivering Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Intensive Intervention to English Language

Accessing Our Awareness: Tools for Understanding Teachers’ Cultural Competence Learners

AIR Presenter/Author: Donna Sacco

In addition, a poster entitled, Examining the Functional Relationship of a Technology-Based Self-Monitoring Intervention for Improving Outcomes for Students with Emotional Disturbance, by AIR’s Stacy Hirt is up for a vote as part of the TED Kaleidoscope competition. Kaleidoscope is the Teacher Education Division (TED) of CEC’s Graduate Student Committee. This is voted on by CEC members and winners will be announced on March 9th.

