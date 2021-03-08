Arlington, Va., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will lead and participate in several presentations at the Council for Exceptional Children’s (CEC) Learning Interactive Virtual Event Convention/Expo, being held March 8 – 13, 2021. The annual convention is one of the nation’s largest gatherings of special education researchers, policymakers and practitioners.
AIR’s presentations will cover a wide array of topics related to meeting the needs of students with disabilities, including learning disabilities, Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS), personnel preparation, emotional and behavioral disorders, and much more. Learn more about AIR’s special education work.
CEC is a professional association of educators dedicated to advancing the success of children with exceptionalities. With more than 27,000 members, CEC represents the interests of exceptional children in policy and legislation; establishes professional standards for the field; and develops initiatives to improve special education practice.
CEC Convention virtual sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below. To learn more, visit the CEC virtual event program website.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
4:00 – 4:45 p.m. ET
Poster: Supporting High-Quality Educational Programming in Private Schools for Students with Disabilities: Lessons Learned
AIR Presenters/Authors: Kathleen Pfannenstiel and Tessie Bailey
Poster: Did We Do What We Said We Would? Reframing Fidelity Data as a Decision-Making Tool
AIR Presenters/Authors: Amy Peterson and Eliza Laible
Poster: Promoting PROGRESS: Developing & Implementing High-Quality Educational Programming
AIR Presenters/Authors: Amy Colpo and Lauren Rosenbauer
Poster: Rubric Development Methods: Creating an Integrated MTSS Fidelity Rubric
AIR Presenters/Authors: Rebecca Smith and Julia Casasanto-Ferro
Poster: Diving into How Students' Understanding of Math Can Be Uncovered Though Clinical Interviews
AIR Presenters/Authors: Kathleen Pfannenstiel and Jessica Hunt
Poster: Procedural Teaching to Conceptual Teaching in a Middle School Special Education Mathematics Classroom: One Teacher's Story
AIR Presenters/Authors: Kathleen Pfannenstiel and Sarah Benz
Poster: The Impact of Project STAIR Coaching on Instructional Practices and Data-Based Individualization
AIR Presenter/Author: Stacy Hirt
Poster: The Relationships Between Teacher Value, Self-Efficacy for Utilization of Data-Based Individualization (DBI) and Student Outcomes
AIR Presenter/Author: Stacy Hirt
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
2:45 – 3:45 p.m. ET
Presentation with Q&A: Establishing a Strong Foundation: Tips for Writing Meaningful Academic PLAAFPs
AIR Presenters/Authors: Zachary Weingarten and Amy Peterson
Panel: Enhancing the Effectiveness of Tier 2 Interventions
AIR Presenters/Authors: Caitlyn Majeika and Brittany Sterrett
Panel: Providing Teachers and Teacher Candidates Opportunities to Learn to Use High Leverage Practices
AIR Presenter/Author: Lois Kimmel
Demonstration: Preparing Educators to Support Struggling Students: Online Course Resources for Intensive Intervention
AIR Presenter/Author: Lindsey Hayes
4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET
Panel: Innovative Partnerships to Increase the Special Education Teacher Pipeline
AIR Presenters/Authors: Keane Alavi, Amy Colpo and Lindsey Hayes
Panel: Enhancing Intensive Intervention Research and Implementation Capacity through Collaborative Doctoral Training
AIR Presenters/Authors: Rebecca Zumeta Edmonds and Christerralyn Brown
Demonstration: Standardized Tools for Effective Teaming
AIR Presenter/Author: Tessie Bailey
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET
Panel: Instructional Coaching Models: Evidence from the Field
AIR Presenter/Author: Jennifer Pierce
1:15 – 2:15 p.m. ET
Demonstration: High Leverage Practices for At-Home Learning
AIR Presenters/Authors: Lois Kimmel and Amy Colpo
Presentation with Q&A: Improving Specially Designed Instruction through High Leverage Practices
AIR Presenter/Author: Dia Jackson
Multi-Presentation Session: Mainstage: Making the Concept of Specially Designed Instruction into an Effective Classroom Reality
Specially Designed Instruction: Lessons on Development and Implementation
AIR Presenters/Authors: Tessie Bailey and Amy Colpo
Multi-Presentation Session: Instructional Coaching
Keep Calm and Coach On: Impact and Importance of Coaching on Middle School Mathematics
AIR Presenters/Authors: Pakethia Harris and Kathleen Pfannenstiel
2:30 – 3:30 p.m. ET
Demonstration: Setting and Measuring Behavioral IEP Goals
AIR Presenter/Author: Teri Marx
Presentation with Q&A: HLPs and Culturally Responsive Education: Ensuring Learning for All
AIR Presenter/Author: Dia Jackson
3:45 – 4:45 p.m. ET
Multi-Presentation Session: Mainstage- Persevering Through Difficult Times: Supporting Students with Disabilities from Diverse Backgrounds During the Pandemic
Successes and Barriers to Supporting Students with Disabilities from Diverse Backgrounds During the Pandemic
AIR Presenter/Author: Dia Jackson
Panel: Leading for Literacy: A Collaborative Effort to Support School Leaders
AIR Presenters/Authors: Allison Gandhi, Laura Kuchle and Jennifer Pierce
Presentation with Q&A: Post-COVID Special Education Workforce Opportunities: Student Teachers and Career Changers
AIR Presenter/Author: Lois Kimmel
Multi-Presentation Session: Delivering Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Intensive Intervention to English Language
Accessing Our Awareness: Tools for Understanding Teachers’ Cultural Competence Learners
AIR Presenter/Author: Donna Sacco
In addition, a poster entitled, Examining the Functional Relationship of a Technology-Based Self-Monitoring Intervention for Improving Outcomes for Students with Emotional Disturbance, by AIR’s Stacy Hirt is up for a vote as part of the TED Kaleidoscope competition. Kaleidoscope is the Teacher Education Division (TED) of CEC’s Graduate Student Committee. This is voted on by CEC members and winners will be announced on March 9th.
About AIR
Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.
