Vera Bradley and New Hope Girls, a for women, by women non-profit based in the Dominican Republic, launched the New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley co-branded collection to celebrate their ongoing partnership in honor of International Women's Day. Vera Bradley will donate 75% of the collection’s sales to directly support the non-profit’s purpose of providing rescue, refuge and restoration to girls and women from the darkest and most difficult places.

Vera Bradley and New Hope Girls, a for women, by women non-profit based in the Dominican Republic, launched the New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley co-branded collection to celebrate their ongoing partnership in honor of International Women's Day. Vera Bradley will donate 75% of the collection’s sales to directly support the non-profit’s purpose of providing rescue, refuge and restoration to girls and women from the darkest and most difficult places.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, announced today it will celebrate its ongoing partnership with New Hope Girls, a for women, by women non-profit based in the Dominican Republic, by launching a new limited-edition handbag collection on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2021. This is the third consecutive year Vera Bradley and New Hope Girls have released a co-branded collection in honor of International Women’s Day.



The New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley collection includes two of New Hope Girls’ top-selling styles – a zip pouch and hobo bag – designed and sewn in the Dominican Republic by New Hope Girls’ artisans. Each style is available in a navy-grounded floral pattern (“Rain Forest Canopy Navy”) and a patchwork pattern (“Rain Forest Patchwork”), both created exclusively for the partnership, and include a special hang tag featuring the story and signature of the woman who created it. Vera Bradley will donate 75% of the collection’s sales to directly support the non-profit’s purpose of providing rescue, refuge and restoration to girls and women from the darkest and most difficult places.

Joy Reyes, Executive Director of New Hope Girls, commented on the partnership, “Vera Bradley holds a special place in our hearts for the countless ways the Company and the people behind the brand have blessed our organization. This International Women’s Day marks the 10-year anniversary of New Hope Girls’ founding, and I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the occasion than by launching our third New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley collection!”

Since 2016, Vera Bradley has rallied behind New Hope Girls and its selfless mission to better the lives of the women and girls in its care. To improve the efficiency of New Hope Girls’ sewing operations, Vera Bradley designed a fully-equipped workshop with self-sustaining industrial sewing machines and transformed the community room into a welcoming and sacred space. Additionally, Vera Bradley has offered ongoing business mentoring and assisted in training the women with sewing and designing techniques to improve their craft and help them grow as artisans and individuals.

“Caring and creating brighter, more joyful lives for girls and women everywhere is stitched into the fabric of Vera Bradley’s brand. Supporting New Hope Girls is one of the many ways we’ve committed to making a positive impact in our global community,” said Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley. “The work New Hope Girls does to give women and girls a sense of purpose is inspiring. The organization provides women with jobs to support their families, and provides girls with a home, education, shelter and safety. This International Women’s Day, we’re proud to raise awareness for New Hope Girls and direct 75% of New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley collection sales to help the organization expand its reach and continue to thrive.”

The New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley collection is now available in Vera Bradley Full Line stores and online at verabradley.com. For more information, please visit www.verabradley.com and www.newhopegirls.co.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

ABOUT NEW HOPE GIRLS

New Hope Girls is a non-profit organization that provides jobs for vulnerable women and refuge for girls rescued out of the darkest places in the Dominican Republic. Women sew and create beautiful bags in the New Hope Girls workshop, with 100% of the net proceeds supporting the New Hope Girls safe house. The organization’s mission is to “create a place of light and life for girls and women from dark and difficult places, restoring identity and purpose for the future.” For more information about New Hope Girls, visit www.newhopegirls.co or follow at @newhope.girls on Instagram and New Hope Girls on Facebook.

CONTACTS

Vera Bradley Investors:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116

Vera Bradley Media:

877-708-VERA (8372)

Mediacontact@verabradley.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e40a9e2-0c7f-4245-8388-dadef2f84949