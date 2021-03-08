New York, NY, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headstrong Project Inc., a national mental health treatment practice providing veterans with barrier-free mental health care, received a grant from Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) to increase mental health treatment innovations. Amid ongoing efforts to meet the growing demand for critical mental health access for the nation’s veteran families, the funding will help Headstrong expand its program delivery model, enabling it to quickly respond to veterans’ needs surrounding isolation, depression, and anxiety – the hallmarks of quarantine during the pandemic.

“Based on the WWP Annual Warrior Survey of wounded veterans we serve, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, three in five (61%) say they feel more disconnected from my family, friends, or community,” said Michael Richardson, WWP Vice President of Independence Services and Mental Health. “Community and connection are critical to the health and wellness of the warriors we serve. We’re proud to support Headstrong Project in its efforts to provide resources and care for warriors and family members struggling with isolation, anxiety, and loneliness.”

Working in partnership with Weill Cornell Medical College, one of the nation’s leading mental health care centers, Headstrong developed a first-of-its-kind program tailored to each individual’s needs. The customized treatments address post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, anxiety and depression, trauma, grief, and anger management. Grant funding will help expand telehealth treatment capacity in strategic market areas, especially for warriors located in rural markets and where barriers imposed by the pandemic limit access to mental healthcare.

“Our partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project couldn’t have come at a more important time in Headstrong’s history,” said COL (U.S. Army, Ret.) Jim McDonough, Headstrong’s Executive Director. “In the middle of a raging global public health crisis that continues to adversely impact our nation’s wounded warriors and their families, Headstrong has delivered uninterrupted care and treatment, thanks in large part to the support provided by organizations like the Wounded Warrior Project.”

WWP’s investment will expand access to world-class clinicians and broaden the overall value of Headstrong’s services by:

Provide 2,400 therapy sessions through Headstrong’s hybrid-model (telehealth and in-person services).

Expanding partnerships with trusted veteran service organizations and insurance administrators to generate increased referrals. The funding will also help sustain a world-class network of 250 clinicians nationwide.

Headstrong has demonstrated success in eliminating, or significantly decreasing, symptoms of mental health challenges and creating positive results such as: 53% of clients reporting improved sleep, 73% of clients reporting improved relationships, and 74% of clients reporting decrease in drug use. Since its inception in 2012, Headstrong has served nearly 1,800 clients every month, through thousands of clinical care sessions delivered by world-class, trauma-informed therapists, leading to improvements in mental health within the post-9/11 veteran population. To learn more, visit getheadstrong.org.





About Headstrong

Founded in 2012, Headstrong provides confidential, cost-free and bureaucracy-free mental health care treatment for military veterans and their families. Headstrong currently offers effective, individually tailored and comprehensive in-person and telehealth treatment programs for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other related military trauma within 12 States and 28 markets. Treating ~1,800 veterans with over 68,000 clinical sessions, Headstrong is well on its way to become the National mental health treatment practice of choice for America’s military connected families. Follow Headstrong @getheadstrong on social media or visit our website: getheadstrong.org to learn more on how Headstrong is healing the hidden wounds of war.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

Lora Dircz The Headstrong Project 702-400-7037 lora@getheadstrong.org