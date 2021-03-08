REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT), today announced the appointments of Vlad Hogenhuis, M.D., MBA, and Nerissa C. Kreher, M.D., M.S., MBA to its Board of Directors.



“We are delighted to welcome rare disease experts Dr. Hogenhuis and Dr. Kreher to our board of directors,” said Nevan Elam, chief executive officer of Rezolute. “Dr. Hogenhuis’ track record of driving growth, culture change and patient impact across global markets coupled with Dr. Kreher’s extensive biotechnology industry experience in both clinical development for rare disease therapies and medical affairs will prove invaluable as we continue to advance RZ358 through late-stage clinical trials and accelerate the growth of our company.”

Dr. Hogenhuis added, “Rezolute’s targeted therapeutic candidates have great promise for patients with serious metabolic disorders across the globe. The company’s advances in developing a monoclonal antibody designed specifically to address congenital hyperinsulinism and an orally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor for diabetic macular edema present a truly unique opportunity for me to assist in guiding the team at this pivotal stage.”

Dr. Kreher commented, “I am especially excited to join the board at this point in Rezolute’s evolution and look forward to leveraging my experience to provide strategic support to the company as it continues to grow. I am eager to work with their experienced, ambitious team towards a common vision of advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic and life-threatening diseases with transformative potential for patients.”

In addition to his role at Rezolute, Dr. Hogenhuis recently served as chief operating officer at Ultragenyx in global commercial operations, business development and manufacturing of medicines for patients with rare diseases. Previously, Dr. Hogenhuis served as senior vice president and global franchise head of specialty pharmaceuticals at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for six years. Prior to GSK, he served in leadership positions at Merck in the U.S., China and Europe for 18 years. He also served as a National Institutes of Health fellow in medical decision making at New England Medical Centre in Boston, and as a naval lieutenant surgeon in the Royal Dutch Navy. Dr. Hogenhuis currently serves on the board of GATT Technologies B.V. and IHP Therapeutics. He earned his medical degree from the University of Leiden in the Netherlands. He received an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at The University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

Dr. Kreher currently serves as chief medical officer at Entrada Therapeutics, in addition to her new role on Rezolute’s board. Previously, she held the role of chief medical officer at Tiburio Therapeutics and Avrobio. Prior to these roles, Dr. Kreher held leadership positions at Zafgen, Shire, Enobia (acquired by Alexion) and Genzyme. During her career, she has made significant contributions to several approved therapies including Strensiq and has contributed to global clinical and regulatory strategies for multiple development programs. Dr. Kreher is a board-certified pediatric endocrinologist and holds multiple degrees including her B.S. in biology from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, M.D. from East Carolina University, an M.S. in clinical research from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and an MBA from Northeastern University Graduate School of Business Administration.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development as a potential treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (HI), a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor in Phase 1 development as a potential treatment for diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

