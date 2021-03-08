TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of CPR Vision, a provider of end-to-end CRM systems in the luxury retail and hospitality verticals.



Founded in Singapore in 2001, CPR Vision has a rich history of bringing together technology, strategy and creative to help clients deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“Volaris is a partner that can help support us with tools, frameworks, methodologies, and systems to guide our vision forward,” said Cameron Richards, CEO of CPR Vision. “They understand the market in which we operate and can help take us from great to exceptional. This deal will further professionalise what we do as a company and create a strong foundation for growth of both of our business and our people.”

In line with Volaris’ philosophy of acquiring, strengthening and growing mission-critical software companies, CPR Vision will maintain its independence and autonomy, while Volaris provides support, coaching and new best practices. Cameron Richards will continue to lead the business as Chief Executive Officer.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com



Contact information

Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com



