New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033701/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Precision medicine entails a detailed study of patient-specific information, in order to characterize and diagnose diseases. The concept of precision medicine is rapidly augmenting across the medical community through massive expansions in several improved technologies, like bioinformatics, molecular biomarker analysis, next-generation sequencing, and big data analytics, among various others.

Precision medicine works on the basis of the drug’s reaction, with the patient’s particular genetic type.Comprehending the drug target reaction also plays an essential role, in terms of discovering precision medicine and drug development.



The data generated from gene sequencing forums and clinical research contribute towards understanding drug targets for personalized medicine, as well.In this regard, the information available and accessible through online collaborations can be shared among multiple research groups, thereby assisting in exchanging useful information for developing precision medicine.



As a result, the initiative aims in precision medicine encourages and attracts scientists from diverse disciplines.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global precision medicine market growth is assessed through the study of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.North America is set to harbor the highest market share by 2028, primarily owing to numerous established diagnostics manufacturers’ focus on expanding their portfolio, in terms of NGS-based molecular diagnostics.



Moreover, they also collaborate with pharmaceutical giants and service providers to co-market molecular diagnostics solutions, along with complementary precision medicine solutions.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Marketing plays an important role in the global precision medicine market, since patients require increased levels of awareness for moving into personalized care. Hence, aligning with this aspect, robust competitive strategies are likely to enable firms to sustain and develop well.

Some of the leading companies in the market are, Astra Zeneca PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly & Company, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. ASTRA ZENECA PLC

3. BIOCRATES LIFE SCIENCES AG

4. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC

5. DANAHER CORPORATION

6. EAGLE GENOMICS LTD

7. ELI LILLY & COMPANY

8. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE

9. INTOMICS

10. LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

11. NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES

12. NOVARTIS AG

13. PFIZER INC

14. QIAGEN NV

15. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033701/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001