Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Ethernet Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type, Bandwidth, Application, Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Farming and Off-highway Vehicles), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive Ethernet market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.9% from 2020 to 2026.

Major factors expected to drive the growth of the automotive Ethernet market include increasing demand for higher bandwidth, rise in deployment of ADAS and infotainment systems, rising vehicle production, and growing demand for passenger and safety and convenience. However, interoperability among components and application compatibility could pose challenges to market growth.

By component, the hardware segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period

Automotive Ethernet provides connectivity for various automotive applications such as powertrain, chassis, body and comfort, ADAS, and infotainment systems. It supports high bandwidth applications operating at high or low speed. Moreover, it also reduces cable and labor cost by simplifying the network complexities that includes configuration, management, and optimization aligned with in-vehicle networks. An increase in demand for ADAS and infotainment systems have propelled automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt Ethernet hardware components. Ethernet offers a range of benefits, including higher bandwidth, scalability, speed, and low latency.

By application, the infotainment segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Infotainment and Human Machine Interface (HMI) sensors communicate with other domains within the vehicle. This requires higher bandwidth, secure connectivity, and low latency. Therefore, Ethernet adoption in the vehicle for the infotainment system is growing exponentially over the last few years. Ethernet offers all the features and functionalities that help the infotainment system to function smoothly. Innovative and high-quality infotainment technologies enhance the driving experience as well as the attractiveness of a vehicle. The integration of personal mobile devices and web-based services can also enhance the vehicle's safety aspect. Automotive infotainment is one of the fastest-growing technologies in the market

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to show the highest market share during the forecast period

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market by volume for the automotive Ethernet technology. One of the key factors driving the growth of the market in APAC is the increased production of passenger cars. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are considered manufacturing hubs for the automotive industry. According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) vehicle production data, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, India, and South Korea together produced more than 44 million vehicles in 2019. With an increase in the production of vehicles, the demand for in-vehicle networking components is expected to increase during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the automotive Ethernet market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Global Automotive Ethernet Market

4.2 Market, by Vehicle Type

4.3 Market in North America, by Component and Vehicle Type

4.4 Market in Europe, by Component and Vehicle Type

4.5 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and Vehicle Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Adoption of Low-Cost Ethernet Technology Among Automotive Manufacturers

5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Infotainment and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

5.2.1.3 Significant Advancements in Ethernet Technology

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Advanced Safety and Passenger Convenience

5.2.1.5 Prevalence of Electric Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Intricacy in Migration from Traditional In-Vehicle Connectivity Technologies to Ethernet

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Connected Cars

5.2.3.2 Advent of Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.3.3 Growth in Vehicle Production

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interoperability Among Components and Application Computability

5.2.4.2 Proliferation of Security Attacks

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.5 Market Trends

5.5.1 Key Safety and Driver Assistance System Regulations

5.5.2 Emergence of Autonomous and Connected Cars

5.5.3 Rise in Sales of Premium Vehicles

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 Controller Area Network

5.6.3 Local Interconnect Network

5.6.4 Flexray

5.6.5 Radio-Frequency

5.6.6 Ethernet

5.6.7 Media Oriented Systems Transport

5.7 Enabling Technologies for In-Vehicle Connectivity

6 Automotive Ethernet Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Types: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Types: COVID-19 Impact on Market

6.2 Automotive Ethernet Network

6.3 Automotive Ethernet Testing

7 Automotive Ethernet Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact on Market

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Software

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Consulting

7.4.2 Implementation

7.4.3 Training and Support

8 Automotive Ethernet Market, by Bandwidth

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Bandwidth: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Bandwidth: COVID-19 Impact on Market

8.2 10Mbps

8.3 100Mbps

8.4 1Gbps

8.5 2.5/5/10Gbps

9 Automotive Ethernet Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Vehicle Types: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Vehicle Types: COVID-19 Impact on Market

9.2 Passenger Cars

9.3 Commercial Vehicles

9.4 Farming and Off-Highway Vehicles

10 Automotive Ethernet Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact on Market

10.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

10.3 Infotainment

10.4 Powertrain

10.5 Body and Comfort

10.6 Chassis

11 Automotive Ethernet Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.4.1 Introduction

12.5 Ranking of Key Players in Automotive Ethernet Market

12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix- Automotive Ethernet Network Market

12.6.1 Star

12.6.2 Emerging Leader

12.6.3 Pervasive

12.6.4 Participant

12.6.5 Product Portfolio and Business Strategy Analysis of Automotive Ethernet Network Vendors

12.7 Company Evaluation Matrix- Automotive Ethernet Testing Market

12.7.1 Star

12.7.2 Emerging Leader

12.7.3 Pervasive

12.7.4 Participant

12.7.5 Product Portfolio and Business Strategy Analysis of Automotive Ethernet Testing Vendors

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Broadcom

13.3 Marvell

13.4 Microchip

13.5 NXP

13.6 Texas Instruments

13.7 Cadence

13.8 Keysight

13.9 Molex

13.10 Realtek

13.11 Rohde & Schwarz

13.12 Spirent

13.13 Soc-E

13.14 Tektronix

13.15 Tttech Auto

13.16 Vector Informatik

13.17 Xena Networks

13.18 Actia

13.19 Allgo Embedded Systems

13.20 Dasan Networks

13.21 Aukua Systems

13.22 Excelfore

13.23 Intrepid Control Systems

13.24 Nexcom International

13.25 Ruetz System

13.26 Tsn Systems

14 Adjacent Markets

14.1 Connected Car Market

14.1.1 Market Definition

14.1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

14.1.3 Market Overview

14.1.4 Connected Car Market, by Service

14.1.5 Connected Car Market, by Form

14.1.6 Connected Car Market, by Region

14.2 Electric Vehicle Market

14.2.1 Market Definition

14.2.2 Market Overview

14.2.3 Electric Vehicle Market, by Charging Point Type

14.2.4 Electric Vehicle Market, by Propulsion Type

14.2.5 Electric Vehicle Market, by Region

15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customization

15.4 Related Reports

15.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3l2an1

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900