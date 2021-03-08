New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SEPSIS DIAGNOSTICS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033706/?utm_source=GNW

Sepsis is caused by the body’s response to pathogenic microorganisms in the blood.The increasing prevalence of sepsis has resulted in a growing need for rapid diagnostic techniques, propelling sepsis diagnostic tools’ demand.



This is attributed to the ever-increasing aging population, incurable infections, and people who have undergone organ transplants.It can lead to multiple organ failures if not treated on time.



As per the CDC statistics 2018, more than a million Americans are affected by sepsis, leading to 15% to 30% deaths. As a result, CDC introduced the ’Get Ahead of Sepsis,’ an educational initiative aimed to protect Americans from the effects of sepsis.

Further, a multicenter trial, ProCESS, was funded by the National Institutes of Health/National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS).Moreover, NIGMS offers to fund contracts, programs, and grants, for researchers.



Thus, several government initiatives are significantly supplementing R&D activities of academia and the industry.These also include raising awareness, streamlining the regulatory environment, and direct funding.



Such factors are enabling market growth. However, high costs of automated diagnostics instruments and complications in reimbursement policies hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global sepsis diagnostics market’s geographical assessment includes the analysis of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.North America is set to be the major region in terms of the largest revenue share by 2028.



This is accredited to a well-developed healthcare system, the high adoption rate for sepsis diagnostic instruments in diagnostic centers, and favorable healthcare reimbursement scenario in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the eminent companies in the region include Cytosorbents, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, BioMérieux SA, Bruker Corporation, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

3. BIOMERIEUX SA

4. BRUKER CORPORATION

5. CYTOSORBENTS

6. DANAHER

7. EKF DIAGNOSTICS

8. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE

9. IMMUNEXPRESS INC

10. LUMINEX CORPORATION

11. RESPONSE BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION

12. T2 BIOSYSTEMS INC

13. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033706/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001