Global Robotic Waste Sorting System Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026). According to Waste Management World, "Intelligent robotic systems can process almost any given waste stream and sorting capabilities can be redefined for every new market situation - even on a daily basis. Furthermore, increased flexibility in recognition gives plant operators the possibility to explore new use cases.
Tightening government regulations are playing a major role in shaping the market landscape. For instance, in July 2019, Shanghai Household Waste Management Regulation took place. In September 2018, The Indian Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) notified the new Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM), 2016. These will replace the Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000, which have been in place for the past 16 years.
Much of the world's waste is sold to China for recycling. But in April 2019, China introduced stricter standards for the amount of contamination it will accept anything more that 0.5% impure will go in the ground. This creates the need to introduce robots in waste sorting facilities.
However, initial cost of setting up a robotic waste sorting facility is hindering the market growth. It is usually in the long term that savings are fully realized. They also need to undergo routine maintenance and occasional repair, which is difficult for small facilities to conduct due to limited financial budget.
Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) to Witness the Highest Growth
North America to Dominate the Market
The market is highly concentrated with only a few players dominating the market share. Recycling industries are actively employing robotic waste sorting system to increase their productivity.
