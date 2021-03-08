Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Waste Sorting System Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Robotic Waste Sorting System Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026). According to Waste Management World, "Intelligent robotic systems can process almost any given waste stream and sorting capabilities can be redefined for every new market situation - even on a daily basis. Furthermore, increased flexibility in recognition gives plant operators the possibility to explore new use cases.

Tightening government regulations are playing a major role in shaping the market landscape. For instance, in July 2019, Shanghai Household Waste Management Regulation took place. In September 2018, The Indian Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) notified the new Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM), 2016. These will replace the Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000, which have been in place for the past 16 years.

Much of the world's waste is sold to China for recycling. But in April 2019, China introduced stricter standards for the amount of contamination it will accept anything more that 0.5% impure will go in the ground. This creates the need to introduce robots in waste sorting facilities.

However, initial cost of setting up a robotic waste sorting facility is hindering the market growth. It is usually in the long term that savings are fully realized. They also need to undergo routine maintenance and occasional repair, which is difficult for small facilities to conduct due to limited financial budget.

Key Market Trends



Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) to Witness the Highest Growth

Recent policies pertaining to scrap imports into China are making exporting some post-consumer recyclables increasingly difficult. Material recovery facility (MRF) operators are trying to find new technologies or processes to help them meet China's stricter quality requirements.

Operators of material recovery facilities (MRFs) and other recycling plants also face the risk of being bombarded with technical terms as they go through proposals from technology and machinery vendors. This drives the MRFs to deploy robots for waste sorting system.

As per Resource Recycling, or the most part, robots are working in single-stream MRFs.

In May 2018, Machinex revealed its new sorting robot, SamurAI. At a materials recycling facility (MRF), SamurAI is designed to reduce reliance on manual sorting, therefore reducing ongoing operating costs while improving overall system performance.

In June 2018, Lakeshore Recycling Systems announced the installation of this robot at its Heartland Recycling Center.It reduced LRS' reliance on manual labor in the single-stream recycling facility, which in turn decreased the operation costs while improving productivity.

In April 2017, Bulk Handling Systems announced the installation of Max-AI Technology, an artificial intelligence system which identifies recyclables and other items for recovery, at a materials recycling facility in Sun Valley, California.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is the largest and the fastest-growing market due to its increasing consumption of products that are toxic to the environment.

Also after compiling data from major robot providers, Resource Recycling estimates over 80 robots are either working or have been purchased in the U.S. and Canada.They're sorting residential and commercial recyclables, mixed-waste, plastics, shredded electronics, and construction and demolition debris.

Canadian government has announced that announced in March 2019 that Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) is investing USD 1.4 million in Waste Robotics, a company that makes intelligent recycling robots. The investment will help Quebec-based Waste Robotics develop a high-capacity, multi-arm robot waste sorting system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to better sort commercial waste.

Plessisville, Quebec-based recycling equipment provider Machinex announced in March 2019 that its SamurAI technology has been deployed in partnership with AMP at a Quebec MRF.

Denver-based AMP Robotics has developed software - a AMP Neuron platform that uses computer vision and machine learning, so robots can recognize different colors, textures, shapes, sizes and patterns to identify material characteristics so they can sort waste.

Competitive Landscape



The market is highly concentrated with only a few players dominating the market share. Recycling industries are actively employing robotic waste sorting system to increase their productivity.

May 2019 - AMP Robotics launched its new AMP Cortex dual-robot system (DRS) focused on material recovery in Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Electronic Waste (E-waste), and Construction and Demolition (C&D). It is guided by the AMP Neuron AI platform and uses two high-performance robots that rapidly sort, pick, and place materials at speed of 160 pieces per minute, creating optimum productivity.

January 2019 - Oregon based recycling equipment manufacturer, Bulk Handling Systems (BHS), launched the Max-AI AQC-C, a solution that is comprised of Max-AI VIS (for Visual Identification System) and at least one collaborative robot (CoBot).

January 2018 - US-based Zanker Recycling , a pioneer in construction and demolition (C&D) materials processing systems and recycling awarded a contract to Plexus Recycling Technologies, the North American distributor of ZenRobotics. The ZenRobotics ZRR2 AI Robot was the second to operate in the U.S. and became operational by fall 2018.

