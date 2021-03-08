Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum Fillers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vacuum fillers market is expected to register a CAGR of 39% by the end of the forecast period 2021-2026. The vacuum filters are increasingly being adopted across various end-user industries owing to the autonomy offered by these machines over the production process.
Players such as Tenco, ALTEC spol. s r.o. is offering semi-automatic and automatic vacuum filters that enable the user to increase the production volume of your homemade products and professionalize the bottling of wine, oil, beer, fruit juices, or other products.
The increasing awareness of good quality and hygienic packaging of food & beverages coupled with a surge in need for the longer shelf life of products are some of the prominent factors that are expected to drive the demand for vacuum fillers over the forecast period.
Also, the rising need to gain high production capacity, better consistency, improved filling accuracy, less product waste, and significantly lower operating costs have propelled the players to come up with vacuum filters that enable the user to achieve such objectives.
Vacuum filling plays a critical role in protecting solutions and products in the pharmaceutical sectors against exposure to oxygen, etc., as it can adversely alter the medication's quality, thereby increasing the shelf life of the products.
Key Market Trends
Food & Beverage is Expected to Hold the Largest Share
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share
Competitive Landscape
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Need to Increase the Shelf Life
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Initial Setup Cost
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End-user Industries
5.1.1 Pharmaceutical
5.1.2 Chemicals
5.1.3 Food & Beverage
5.1.4 Cosmetics
5.1.5 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ALTEC spol. s r.o.
6.1.2 NASCO Corp.
6.1.3 Albert Handtmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG
6.1.4 Universal Filling Machine Co
6.1.5 Tenco S.r.l.
6.1.6 Accutek Packaging Equipment
6.1.7 Heinrich Frey Maschinenbau GmbH
6.1.8 Technibag
6.1.9 Fimer Bottling Technology srl
6.1.10 Vemag Maschinenbau GmbH
6.1.11 NIKO Nahrungsmittel-Maschinen GmbH & Co.
6.1.12 RISCO S.p.A.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
