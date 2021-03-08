Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum Fillers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vacuum fillers market is expected to register a CAGR of 39% by the end of the forecast period 2021-2026. The vacuum filters are increasingly being adopted across various end-user industries owing to the autonomy offered by these machines over the production process.

Players such as Tenco, ALTEC spol. s r.o. is offering semi-automatic and automatic vacuum filters that enable the user to increase the production volume of your homemade products and professionalize the bottling of wine, oil, beer, fruit juices, or other products.

The increasing awareness of good quality and hygienic packaging of food & beverages coupled with a surge in need for the longer shelf life of products are some of the prominent factors that are expected to drive the demand for vacuum fillers over the forecast period.

Also, the rising need to gain high production capacity, better consistency, improved filling accuracy, less product waste, and significantly lower operating costs have propelled the players to come up with vacuum filters that enable the user to achieve such objectives.

Vacuum filling plays a critical role in protecting solutions and products in the pharmaceutical sectors against exposure to oxygen, etc., as it can adversely alter the medication's quality, thereby increasing the shelf life of the products.

Key Market Trends



Food & Beverage is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

Vacuum fillers in the food & beverage are used for sausage filling, sausage processing, portioning, twisting, depositing and forming of meat, fish, and other food products. Players such as Risco are offering portioning systems such as the RS 920 Flex High-Speed Portioner that features a Risco high torque vacuum filler, with the in-line grinder, a flattening conveyor, an integrated portioning head , a divided portioning belt, and a continuous cutting device.

The increasing consumption of wines is expected to propel the players in the industry to increase the production of wines to cater to the growing demand, thereby fueling the market growth over the forecast period. As during the fermentation process of winemaking, carbon dioxide is released and dissolved in the fermented juice and Vacuum is a very effective way to extract Co2 from the wine.

For instance, according to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) in 2018, the Wine consumption in selected countries such as the United States was 33 million hectoliters, France 26.8 MHL, and Australia was 6.3 MHL respectively. In 2018 the United States recorded consumption of 33.0 MHL, a slight rise compared with the preceding year (+1.1%).

The rising need for flexible process modules and automated production of milk and cheese products through to packaging has resulted in the vacuum fillers increasingly being adopted for dairy-based products. Vacuum fillers provide the versatility of usage in terms of Filling, portioning, forming, cutting, co-extruding, and dosing of goat's cheese, grilled cheese, yogurt, and quark sticks, spreads, sauces, and other products in combination with auxiliary devices.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

The players in the food and beverage industry in the region are increasingly investing in the technology that enables them to better serve their consumers by coming up with new products.

In November 2019, the Culinary Institute of Canada procured vacuum filler from Vemag for USD 150,000 with funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada. The new Reiser VEMAG 500 will help research and development chefs create a wide range of food products for the kitchen, which prepares over 80 projects in more than 15 food categories annually.

The region is witnessing an increasing consumption of meat. According to the US Department of Agriculture and Economic Research Service (a component of the United States Department of Agriculture), in 2018, the consumption of red meat in the US amounted to 109.3 pounds per capita and is expected to rise to 113.8 pounds per capita. Vacuum packing preserves the food (like meat) by preventing contact with oxygen, thus, increasing the shelf life for the products thereby it is expected to give a boost to the vacuum fillers market over the forecast period.

The players in the industry are through research and development in the region are coming up with new product developments that would fuel the adoption of the technology over the forecast period. For instance, Gardner Denver launched its oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pump range, the VGD 11/16/21. That is suitable for food and beverage applications such as packaging, filler, and pick and place.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive rivalry in the barcode printer market is high owing to the presence of some key players such as Zebra Technologies Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation amongst others. Their ability to continually innovate their offerings has allowed them to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. Through strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions, these players are able to gain a strong foothold in the market.

In March 2018, Albert Handtmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG launched its VF 800 D vacuum filler series for dairy products that offer features such as filling level monitoring, closed hopper and an optional integrated UVC module for air degermination, improved cleaning reliability and less cleaning work thanks to easy to clean external machine surfaces, fewer gaps, edges and dirt traps.

In March 2018, GEA launched the MaxiFormer rotary drum former for the high-volume production of formed chicken, pork and meat replacement products with a step-filling system that manages the communication between the Handtmann vacuum filler (a product of a partner company of GEA) and the former to minimize the pressure used and to fill each cavity carefully and progressively.

