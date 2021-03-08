Clio is laying the groundwork for an even greater impact on legal and it starts with a new mission to transform the legal experience for all.

Clio is laying the groundwork for an even greater impact on legal and it starts with a new mission to transform the legal experience for all.

Dublin, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Clio, we believe—on a foundational level—that we have a responsibility to change the world around us with our words, our choices, and our actions. We envision a world in which our legal and judicial systems promote justice in the truest sense of the word—a world in which it is easy for anyone who needs legal services to access them; for lawyers to have the freedom to practice the way they want; and for underrepresented groups in our society to get the advocacy they deserve.

Being the market leader for legal technology means that we have an added responsibility to set the tone for the next generation—and to help ensure that the technology shaping legal experiences is also serving the greater good. That is why, this year, we have revised our company’s mission statement to better reflect our vision for the future.

Historically, our mission has been to transform the practice of law, for good. While this mission has served as an important North Star for our company, we want to take it a step further. Over the past year, we saw the issues facing the legal industry become magnified, and we quickly realised that our mission could do more to reflect our broader ambitions. To better support the permanent changes we experienced as a global community in 2020, Clio is expanding its mandate to include how society engages with, delivers, and experiences legal services. We are extremely excited to announce that our mission statement has evolved: As of today, Clio’s mission is to transform the legal experience for all.

By focusing on the legal experience, Clio’s new mission encompasses every stakeholder within our legal and judicial systems—from legal professionals to legal organisations, clients, and consumers. This encompasses more than improving our software products; it’s about the larger impact we can have on the legal experience, on a global scale.

At the core of our philosophy is the belief that the future of legal services is cloud-based and client-centred, and that fostering these advancements will drive positive social change. By centralising and simplifying business operations for law firms and enabling legal professionals to connect with clients anywhere, anytime, we can transform the ways in which legal services are sought out and delivered. This is an opportunity for a paradigm shift, requiring solicitors to adopt a client-centred approach to pricing, packaging, and delivering legal services. We believe doing this will break down barriers to legal services for consumers and make it easier for clients and law firms to work together more thoughtfully and effectively. It’s time to create a more inclusive legal community and a more equitable legal system.

On behalf of everyone at Clio, we are thrilled to be on this journey of transforming the legal experience for all—with you.

Sincerely,

Jack Newton

CEO and Co-founder of Clio

