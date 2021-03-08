New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033646/?utm_source=GNW

The global drone package delivery is expected to grow from $0.68 billion in 2020 to $0.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.5%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demands of contactless delivery during COVID-19 and social distancing. The market is expected to reach $4.40 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 45.1%.



The drone package delivery market consists of sales of drone package delivery services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that deliver packages through drones.Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages.



Delivery drones are functioned independently or remotely, with controllers theoretically monitoring several drones at one time.



The drone package delivery market covered in the report is segmented by drone type into fixed wing, rotor drone, hybrid drones; by range into short <25 kilometers, long >25 kilometers; by package size into < 2 kilograms, 2 – 5 kilograms, > 5 kilograms; by application into e-commerce, quick service restaurant, convenience stores, healthcare, others.



North America was the largest region in the drone package delivery market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high cost of drone deliveries is expected to impede the growth of the drone package delivery market over the coming years.Delivery drones or unmanned aerial vehicles are unmanned aircraft delivering items to a specified location.



Drones are costly because of all the modern technologies that need to enable them to fly longer, safer and avoid hurdles. United parcel service (UPS) charges its customers $12.92 to ship a parcel through drones, but the real average price of shipping one product along a path they are already delivering is likely to be nearer to $2. Therefore, the high cost of drone deliveries is expected to hamper the growth of the drone package delivery market.



In June 2020, PDI Software, an America-based software provides ERP, Fuel Pricing, Logistics, and Marketing Cloud solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries company that acquired Zipline for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition strengthens the PDI Marketing Cloud Platform giving businesses everything they need in a loyalty solution, including customer engagement tools, offers, insights, and integrated digital payments.



Zipline, a US-based Logistics & Supply Chain company.



The increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19 is expected to propel the growth of the drone package delivery market in the coming years.During the COVID-19 period, contactless distribution increased and drones played a crucial role in ensuring the companies and clients communicate as little as needed.



Drones are heading to the sky in massive numbers during the pandemic to bring vital goods and drugs to populations under lockdown.In recent weeks of 2020, Alphabet’s drone delivery company Wing has seen a major rise in demand as individuals comply with social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak.



Many individuals have been using the service in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and Wing found that between February 2020 and April 2020, also in Australia, the use of its service increased by 500%. Therefore, the increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19 drives the growth of the drone package delivery market.



The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the drone package delivery market.Over the last several years, drones have become extremely prevalent as many individuals and organizations completely accepting and incorporating this technology into their business model.



For instance, in April 2019, Wing, the drone shipping firm operated by Google’s parent company Alphabet, became the first U.S. organization to receive permission from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to start testing deliveries. It has collaborated with Walgreens that has a store within five miles of 78% of the US population. This means that almost 80% of the US would actually be in the range of Wing shipments if and when the technology was more extensively deployed.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

