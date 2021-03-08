- Global Weather Forecasting Services Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Weather Forecasting Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033295/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.





Abstract:

- Global Weather Forecasting Services Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Weather Forecasting Services estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nowcast, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$655.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Short Range segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $392.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

- The Weather Forecasting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$392.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$565.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

- Medium Range Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR

- In the global Medium Range segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$216.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$346.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$345.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Accuweather, Inc.

Aerisweather

Bmt Group Ltd.

Climacell

Customweather, Inc.

Dtn

Earth Networks, Inc.

Enav S.P.A.

Fugro

Global Weather Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033295/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Weather Forecasting Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Nowcast by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Nowcast by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nowcast by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Short Range by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Short Range by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Short Range by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium Range by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Medium Range by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium Range by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Long Range by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Long Range by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Long Range by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Transport &

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Transport & Logistics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Transport & Logistics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction &

Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Construction & Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction & Mining

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Media by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Media by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Media by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Aviation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Aviation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Aviation by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long

Range - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services

by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas,

Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services

by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction &

Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture,

Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction & Mining, Other

End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture, Aviation and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium

Range and Long Range - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long

Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil &

Gas, Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas,

Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction & Mining, Other

End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture, Aviation and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium

Range and Long Range - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long

Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil &

Gas, Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas,

Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction & Mining, Other

End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture, Aviation and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium

Range and Long Range - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long

Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil &

Gas, Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas,

Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction & Mining, Other

End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture, Aviation and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium

Range and Long Range - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long

Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil &

Gas, Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas,

Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction & Mining, Other

End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture, Aviation and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium

Range and Long Range - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long

Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil &

Gas, Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas,

Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction & Mining, Other

End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture, Aviation and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium

Range and Long Range - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long

Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil &

Gas, Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas,

Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction & Mining, Other

End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture, Aviation and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium

Range and Long Range - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long

Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil &

Gas, Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas,

Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction & Mining, Other

End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture, Aviation and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long

Range - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services

by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas,

Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: UK Historic Review for Weather Forecasting Services

by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction &

Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture,

Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction & Mining, Other

End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture, Aviation and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 100: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium

Range and Long Range - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Spain Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long

Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil &

Gas, Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Spain Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas,

Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction & Mining, Other

End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture, Aviation and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 106: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium

Range and Long Range - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Russia Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long

Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil &

Gas, Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Russia Historic Review for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas,

Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Weather Forecasting

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction & Mining, Other

End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture, Aviation and

Marine for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium

Range and Long Range - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Weather

Forecasting Services by Type - Nowcast, Short Range, Medium

Range and Long Range Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Weather

Forecasting Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Nowcast, Short Range, Medium Range and Long Range for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil &

Gas, Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Weather

Forecasting Services by End-Use - Transport & Logistics, Oil &

Gas, Construction & Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities,

Media, Agriculture, Aviation and Marine Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Weather

Forecasting Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Transport & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction &

Mining, Other End-Uses, Energy & Utilities, Media, Agriculture,

Aviation and Marine for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Weather

Forecasting Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Weather Forecasting



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033295/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001