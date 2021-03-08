In Partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, the Global Launch of these VR Art Fairs Offers Guests Unique Programming, Live Experiences and Unparalleled Access to Top Emerging Artists



SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, will launch its new virtual reality art fair series with The Other Art Fair Global Virtual Editions on March 10-14. This debut Global Virtual Edition event will feature 75 of The Other Art Fair’s top emerging artists from around the globe within a three-dimensional virtual fair environment -- no headset required. The event will be supported by an immersive online program hosted on theotherartfair.com that will bring the unique experience of attending one of The Other Art Fair’s live events to life virtually for a global audience.

“The Other Art Fair is known for creating a highly experiential program for fairgoers, while providing them access to exciting new emerging artists,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “Our new Virtual Edition fairs beautifully adapt that in-real-life experience to our innovative virtual platform, offering participants the chance to explore artist booths, participate in live fair tours, workshops and lectures, and gain direct access to the exhibiting artists, all from the comfort of their computer or phone.”

The Global Virtual Edition kicks off the worldwide 2021 virtual fair tour for The Other Art Fair, which will include dedicated virtual events for all Fair exhibitions, including events in Los Angeles, London, Sydney, Brooklyn, Chicago, Dallas, and Toronto. Each Virtual Edition event will also feature workshops and VR programming unique to that city, creating a special experience that celebrates each market and its local art community. A signature element to every The Other Art Fair event is the direct connection attendees have to exhibiting artists. The Virtual Edition allows fairgoers to schedule a live chat with an exhibiting artist for a one-on-one discussion about the artist’s process, key artworks for sale and a chance to learn more about the artist’s background.

Added Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group, “at Leaf Group, we are constantly striving to create the best experience possible for our audiences, and we are excited for the launch of The Other Art Fair’s first virtual reality fair. This innovative program further strengthens our mission of supporting artists worldwide through a virtual reality platform that connects them with a global art collector audience.”

The Other Art Fair Global Virtual Edition runs from March 10-14, with Artist Room Preview Days on March 10, 11, 12. The event will showcase 75 of the top emerging artists, supported by a program of interactive virtual content. Some highlights from the Global Virtual Edition programming include:

Chat With An Artist: Opportunities to meet and talk to the talented exhibiting artists about their work, inspiration and process, or to see an artwork in more detail and ask questions about a specific piece.





º Bombay & Tonic Customization with Valentino Longo: The Other Art Fair has partnered with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® to create a virtual workshop for guests to learn about the BOMBAY & Tonic, why the two pair together so well, and how to make three upgraded versions at home. Guests must be of legal drinking age to view and share this workshop.

º Invest in Art with Rebecca Wilson: Join Saatchi Art’s Chief Curator Rebecca Wilson as she shares what to look for when investing in emerging artists.



º Artistic Process: For many artists, the process is just as important as the finished product. Saatchi Art Curator Megan Wright introduces the makers of some of the fair’s most popular artworks to gain insights into their creation.



º Live Fair Tours of Artist Rooms 1, 2, and 3: LA and Dallas Fair Director Nicole Garton introduces her top artists from Artist Room 1; London Fair Manager Anouka Pedley introduces her top artists from Artist Room 2; East Coast Fair Assistant Sasha Ali introduces her top artists from Artist Room 3.





Build Your Own Happy Character - An Interactive Experience by Eva Cremers: Through an interactive experience, visitors can tap into their own cheeky, creative side with an interactive, drag-and-drop tool that allows you to create your own Happy Character.





Through an interactive experience, visitors can tap into their own cheeky, creative side with an interactive, drag-and-drop tool that allows you to create your own Happy Character. Gommie Live Poetry Reading: Artist and poet Gommie will perform live and showcase some of his artwork.





Artist and poet Gommie will perform live and showcase some of his artwork. Girls in Film Short Film Screenings: Girls in Film represents, champions and connects the new generation of female-identified creatives in the film industry. The organization has curated a selection of five short films for The Other Art Fair to showcase rising filmmakers from London, South Africa, Prague and Amsterdam.



ARTIST ROOMS

The featured artists will be showcased across three rooms to allow the visitor to more easily digest all artist stands. Each Artist Room will also contain exclusive experiential content and have its own dedicated Preview day, providing a first look at that Artist Room’s exhibitors while the other rooms are closed. Visitors are encouraged to pre-register, for free access to these Previews. All rooms will be carefully curated by the fair team to ensure an exciting and varied breadth of medium. Visitors can also take a pre-recorded ‘Room Highlights' tour by the Fair Director before they enter.

ROOM 1 | Preview on Wednesday, March 10

Discover bright colors, fun sculptural works, inspirational portraits, plus much more

ROOM 2 | Preview on Thursday, March 11

Get lost in large-scale abstracts, thoughtful photography, poetry, street art, plus more

ROOM 3 | Preview opens on Friday, March 12

Be swept away by some beautiful paintings, enchanting illustrations, photography, and more

To learn more about The Other Art Fair Global Virtual Edition, visit https://www.theotherartfair.com/ .

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers both through in-person events and online. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF).

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

