NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced its placement as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Services 2021.



The report highlights several of EXL’s strengths, including its customizable analytics solutions combining domain expertise and data assets, partner-based models for co-developing innovative products with clients, and ability to create industry solutions with targeted value propositions.

“In today's volatile and uncertain environment companies need to rely on data driven decisions to build and sustain market advantage. We at EXL are committed to help our clients leverage advanced analytics services including AI, machine learning, data scoring solutions, and cloud enablement to help them create market differentiation,” said Vivek Jetley, Executive Vice President and Head of Analytics, EXL. “I believe that being recognized as a Visionary, along with our distinction as the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice, demonstrates our strong data and analytics offerings, and we will continue to invest in these areas.”

Said Anita Mahon, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, EXL, “Our commitment to being an indispensable partner to data-led businesses sits at the heart of our analytics capabilities. I am pleased to see our data investments and strategy be recognized by this placement, and look forward to driving further growth and innovations in this area.”

Additional strengths noted in the report included:

Services and solutions benefiting from strong key domain expertise and data assets curated from industry sources

Joint customer product R&D based on IP sharing, joint go-to-market strategies, and revenue sharing models

An acquisition strategy focusing on advanced analytics, AI, and data modernization fueled by the cloud



This latest placement follows EXL receiving the Customer’s Choice distinction in the report Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers. EXL was the only company to receive this recognition based on receiving over 50 reviews from customers, with clients offering statements such as how “EXL are fantastic partners, bringing innovation and business savvy to our engagements in addition to the analytical horsepower they employ.”

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,900 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.